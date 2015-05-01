Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Another change to the Cleveland Indians’ rotation may be coming following another disappointing outing by TJ House in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

House had a bizarre outing in which he was unhittable for three innings, then couldn’t get an out after that.

The left-hander held Toronto hitless and scoreless through the first three innings. He retired nine of the 11 batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield. However, in the fourth inning, House faced five batters and didn’t retire any of them before being removed from the game.

House gave up a walk, two singles, two doubles and five runs in the fourth.

“The first time through the order, he wasn’t pounding the strike zone, but he was staying down with his pitches,” manager Terry Francona said. “The second time through, (Toronto’s hitters) adjusted. It happened in a hurry and ended up being too much for us.”

House has made four starts, all of them poor. He has been a major disappointment this season after being one of the Indians’ best starters over the last two months of the 2014 season.

In his final seven starts last year, House went 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA, and the Indians won all seven of those games. In his first four starts this season, House is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA, and Cleveland lost each of the games.

Asked following the game about House’s status in the rotation, Francona said, “Whatever we decide to do, I would never do it through you guys (the media). You don’t ever make decisions three minutes after a game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 3-1, 4.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 2-2, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP TJ House pitched three hitless and scoreless innings Thursday before giving up five runs on four hits in the fourth inning, when he failed to retire a batter before exiting. After going 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his final seven starts last season, House is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA in his first four starts this season. “I’ve got to be able to stop the bleeding and move forward,” House said.

--CF Michael Bourn, who hit .180 in 15 games in the leadoff spot, was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the order. He went 1-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup Thursday. “He’s not being put there as a penalty,” manager Terry Francona said. “But sometimes you have to do what’s best for the team.”

--RHP Ryan Webb made his Indians debut Thursday, pitching three scoreless innings of relief against Toronto. He allowed two hits and no walks, and he didn’t strike out a batter. Webb’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

--LF Michael Brantley had three of the Indians’ 11 hits Thursday to raise his career average vs. Toronto to .380. Brantley has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games against the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first time through the order, he wasn’t pounding the strike zone, but he was staying down with his pitches. The second time through, (Toronto’s hitters) adjusted. It happened in a hurry and ended up being too much for us.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on LHP TJ House, who gave up five runs in the second inning Thursday in the Indians’ 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP TJ House

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn