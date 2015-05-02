Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Left-hander TJ House, who has gotten off to a terrible start this season, was placed on the disabled list Friday with inflammation in his left shoulder. House has started four games and is 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA. Opposing teams are hitting .362 against him.

To replace House on the roster, the Indians recalled outfielder Tyler Holt from Triple-A Columbus. The Indians were able to replace a starting pitcher with an outfielder because the team does not need a fifth starter again until May 9.

It remains to be seen who makes that start on May 9. Right-hander Zach McAllister has pitched out of the bullpen for most of the season, but he did make one spot start. McAllister could be an option, with House coming off the DL in time to assume that spot in the rotation the next time it comes up, depending on his health.

The Indians do have two veteran major league pitchers in the rotation at Columbus who also could be potential candidates. Those are left-hander Bruce Chen and right-hander Shaun Marcum. In his first four starts at Columbus, Chen was 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA. Marcum has made three starts at Columbus and is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA.

However, neither Chen nor Marcum are on the Indians’ 40-man roster. So if the team wanted to bring either up to the big league club to be inserted into the rotation, a spot would have to be cleared off the 40-man major league roster.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-2, 5.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-3, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brett Hayes, who was brought up from Triple-A Columbus when C Yan Gomes suffered a knee injury three weeks ago, gets limited playing time. Hayes made his fourth start behind the plate Friday night and belted a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Hayes has two hits in 14 at-bats, but both hits are home runs. “It feels good to be able to help the team,” he said.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco was shaky early, but strong late in getting the win Friday night. In the first three innings, Carrasco gave up four runs on five hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. However, after the third inning, he pitched three scoreless innings on one hit. “He was tentative with his fastball early. But once we started scoring some runs he was much more aggressive, and pitched better,” said manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our record vs. left-handers is not something we’re thinking about. But we had a good day today. Hopefully, we can build on that.”. -- C Brett Hayes. The Indians came into the game with a 1-8 record against left-handed starters, but they roughed up Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle for eight runs and 11 hits in less than five innings.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (bruised left collarbone) was placed on the disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1 update. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt