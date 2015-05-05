Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians at their best and at their worst were both on display Sunday in a 10-7 win over Toronto. The Indians gave up a six-run fourth inning to fall behind 6-1. But they responded with a six-run fifth inning and eventually won 10-7.

“Today I think our team was at a crossroads,” said manager Terry Francona. “That fourth inning was tough to take on a lot of levels. You can either feel sorry for yourself or you can kick it in gear and say, ‘Lets’ go.’ We got after it and stayed after it. That’s the way we need to play.”

The six-run Toronto fourth inning was aided by some sloppy Cleveland defense. No errors were charged, but first baseman Carlos Santana fielded a groundball and unwisely tried, unsuccessfully, to run across the diamond and tag out a runner at third base. Pitcher Trevor Bauer fielded a high chopper and looked to throw home, but saw the throw would be late, and instead threw to first, but the throw was too late.

Those were two outs the Indians could have had, but didn’t get. Because they didn’t get those outs, Toronto’s rally was extended. The Blue Jays made the most of it, erupting for a six-run rally that put the Indians in a 6-1 hole from which they were fortunate to escape.

“I hope we learn from it, because that six-run inning can’t happen,” said left fielder Michael Brantley. “This is major league baseball. We can’t give runs away. We have to play clean defense, and smart. We’ve got to know where the ball needs to go before it gets hit. The basics. This is the big leagues.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 3-0, 3.32 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 2-1, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis had four hits, a home run and four RBIs Sunday. In eight games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the order, Kipnis is hitting .344 with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs and seven walks. “He’s really given us a boost,” said manager Terry Francona.

--DH Ryan Raburn had one of the big hits in the Indians’ six-run fifth inning Sunday. Raburn ripped a two-run pinch-hit double down the left-field line. Raburn is hitting .400 for the season and .400 with runners in scoring position. “His confidence is pretty high right now,” said manager Terry Francona.

--OF Jerry Sands, who was designated for assignment on April 29, has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. In 23 at-bats over nine games with the Indians before being designated, Sands hit .348.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski got the win in Sunday’s game, facing two batters and getting three outs on seven pitches. It’s his first win in the majors since June 4, 2012, when he was pitching for St. Louis. Rzepczynski went 166 appearances between wins.

--OF Michael Bourn was back in the lineup Sunday after missing Saturday’s game with a strained neck. He went 0-for-3 and is batting .195.

--OF Tyler Holt was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus. He made his first start Saturday since being recalled from Columbus on Friday. Holt was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put pressure on them and kept the pressure on them enough to win a really tough game.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the Indians overcame a 6-1 deficit to beat the Blue Jays 10-7.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn was back in the lineup May 3 after missing the May 2 game with a strained neck.

--LHP TJ House (bruised left collarbone) was placed on the disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1 update. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--DH Nick Swisher (double knee surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was playing outfield in extended spring training as of April 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 24.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn