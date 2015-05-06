Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Cleveland Indians’ Nick Swisher greeted the media with “Happy Opening Day.”

Swisher, who originally went on the disabled list since Aug. 10, needed surgery on both knees Aug. 20. He was activated Tuesday before the Indians opened a three-game series with the Royals.

Swisher hit .375, 9-for-24, in six games with Triple-A Columbus. He hit two doubles with a home run, five RBIs and scored five runs.

The original plan was to activate Swisher on Friday when the Indians returned to Cleveland, but it was moved up at Swisher’s insistence.

”I just want to be a piece of the puzzle,“ said Swisher, who hit .208 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 97 games last year. ”Missing that first month, watching the games on TV, all you want to do is be with your guys.

“But then again you want to make sure you’re healthy enough to come out and do what you need to do. I think the biggest thing was just, for me last year, was trying to get the pain to go away. The injury was worse than what I thought.”

Manager Terry Francona immediately inserted Swisher, 34, in the lineup as the designated hitter, batting sixth.

On Jan. 3, 2013, Swisher signed a four-year, $56 million contract, the largest free agent contract in Indians’ history.

Swisher went 0-for-4 and struck out twice, including to end the game with a runner on base, in his first game since Aug. 9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 3-2, 4.98 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-0, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF-DH Ryan Raburn, who entered the game hitting .457, 16-for-35, against left-handers was in left field for the first time, plus batting cleanup for the first time. Raburn had been the designated hitter for 10 games and batted fifth, sixth and seventh. Rayburn went 0-for-3 in the 5-3 loss to the Royals.

--CF Michael Bourn, who had started in center 22 games and batted leadoff 15 times, was not in the Indians’ lineup against Royals LHP Jason Vargas. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn would also not start Wednesday against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. Bourn is hitting .189 against left-handers with 20 strikeouts in 37 at-bats. He did fly out in the eighth off RHP Kelvin Herrera as a pinch hitter.

--1B Carlos Santana, who batted cleanup the first 24 games, batted second Tuesday. “Part of the reason we can do that is because (Ryan) Raburn is swinging the bat so well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I actually thought about it in spring training because he gets on base so much.” Santana drew his American League-leading 23rd walk in the first inning. Francona said he does not want Santana changing his approach “trying to move the runner” as a No. 2 hitter.

--OF Tyler Holt, who was recalled Friday when LHP T.J. House was placed on the disabled list, was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Columbus when OF-DH Nick Swisher was activated. Holt is 0-for-3, striking out twice, in two games. Holt, 26, was the Indians’ 16th-round pick in 2010 out of Florida State.

--C Yan Gomes, who went on the disabled list April 12 with a sprained right knee, was throwing home to second out of the crouch in early drills. Catching coach Sandy Alomar Jr. worked with Gomes, who played in only five games before the injury. Gomes, also, took some batting practice swings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always got that changeup. And it’s almost like you have to be disciplined enough to take one side of the plate or the other because he can get you in-between so well. He can add and subtract, get you out on your front foot and kind of takes the sting out of the bat. We hit some balls real well, but their outfield catches everything almost.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Royals LHP Jason Vargas after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn was back in the lineup May 3 after missing the May 2 game with a strained neck.

--LHP TJ House (bruised left collarbone) was placed on the disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1 and made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nick Swisher