Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the Cleveland Indians facing back-to-back left-handers for the first two games against the Kansas City Royals, center fielder Michael Bourn was on the bench for both.

The left-handed hitting Bourn will return to the lineup Thursday when the Royals start right-hander Edinson Volquez. The Indians are scheduled to face right-handers in nine of their next 10 games.

“I talked to Bournie, and this is about the near future because we really want him to be our center fielder, but it’s been a struggle for him against lefties,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Now that we’ve added another right-handed hitter (Nick Swisher, who is a switch hitter), and (Michael) Brantley feels he can play center field physically, it will give us better balance in the lineup and a better bench.”

Bourn entered Wednesday hitting .193 with only four extra-base hits, all doubles, in 88 at-bats. Against left-handers, he has struck out 10 times in 37 at-bats and is hitting .189.

“I told Bournie it’s not like we gave up on him,” Francona said. “I don’t feel like that. I just feel like we need to do everything in our power to win as many games as we can.”

Bourn is making $13.5 million this season, the third year of a four-year $48 million contract.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-4, 4.62 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edison Volquez, 2-3, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen will join the Indians on Saturday and start against the Twins. Chen, 37, is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Columbus, where in 31 innings he struck out 23, walked three and yielded six runs and 19 hits. Chen has an 82-80 record in 398 major league games, including 225 starts. After going 44-23 from 2010-13 with the Royals, he was released last year after a 2-4 record and 7.45 ERA. He replaces LHP Tim House, who is on the disabled list, in the rotation. The Indians will have to make a roster move to add Chen to the 25- and 40-man roster.

--2B Jason Kipnis had two more hits and a walk Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Since moving to the top of the order, Kipnis is 14-for-44, .318 with four doubles, eight RBIs and three home runs.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco beat the Royals for the first time in nearly four years, May 17, 2011. He faced them eight times, including three starts, in that span between victories.

--RHP Corey Kluber starts the final game of this three-game set, looking for his first win in his seventh start. Kluber, the AL 2014 Cy Young Award winner, was roughed up the Royals on April 27 in a 6-2 loss, giving up six runs, two unearned, on 10 hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good before the game. I just felt like it was going to be a good day.” -- Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco, after a win over Kansas City on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1 and made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn