Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Cleveland Indians’ bullpen is spotty at best this season.

The relievers are 1-4 record with a 3.77 ERA. They have permitted 92 hits and walked 40 in 90 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, the starters have been erratic, causing manager Terry Francona to go to his bullpen often. Francona used six relievers after Corey Kluber left in the sixth inning Thursday during Cleveland’s 7-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

”Their roles are to trust in what we’re doing,“ Francona said Thursday. ”I’ve actually rounded them up and told them that they’re one of the most special group of relievers I’ve ever been around.

“These guys are special people. I love them. They make my life a lot easier, because I know they’ll take the ball. They all want it. They pick each other up.”

The starting staff is rarely doing the bullpen any favors, though. When right-hander Carlos Carrasco yielded three runs in seven innings in beating the Royals on Wednesday, it was only the Indians’ second quality start in 11 games. Kluber rocky outing Thursday made it two in 12.

“As many times as we’ve been to the bullpen in the last couple of years, I’ve never had one guy say something to me (about being overworked or their role),” Francona said. “It is kind of amazing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 2-0, 2.63 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer. 2-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber is winless in seven starts after he gave up five runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in 5 2/3 innings Thursday at Kansas City. His ERA escalated to 5.04. “I thought it was a step in the right direction as far as keeping guys off balance,” said Kluber, who struck out seven. “I went in and out better instead of sticking with the same spot over and over.”

--RHP Cody Allen has all four of the Indians’ saves, but he is also 0-2 with an unsightly 9.00 ERA. He has given up 15 hits, walked eight and hit a batter in 10 innings over 11 appearances. “Cody has said, ‘You can give me the ball whenever you want,'” said Indians manager Terry Francona, who utilized Allen for a scoreless seventh inning Thursday.

--1B Carlos Santana batted second Thursday for the third consecutive game. While manager Terry Francona said Santana is “not the prototypical” No. 2 hitter, Santana could remain in that slot for a while. He leads the American League with 24 walks. On Thursday, he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, and a walk and two runs.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will make his sixth start Friday as the Indians open a homestand with three games against the Twins. He is 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in four career games against the Twins.

--CF Michael Bourn, who was not in the starting lineup the previous two games when the Royals started a left-hander, was back in center field Thursday. He batted seventh for the first time this season and walked twice while going 0-for-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a lot of guys hot and they’re swinging with confidence. That’s a tough lineup.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on the Royals, who earned a 7-4 win over Cleveland in the rubber game of the three-game series Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn