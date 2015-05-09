Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians will add another starting pitcher Saturday as they attempt to stop the bleeding on their fast-deteriorating season. Left-hander Bruce Chen’s contract will be purchased from Triple-A Columbus, and Chen will start Saturday vs. Minnesota.

Chen will replace left-hander TJ House in the rotation. House is on the disabled list with an inflamed shoulder. Chen, a 17-year major league veteran, started the season in Columbus after failing to win a spot in the major league rotation in spring training.

“It’s amazing that someone who has pitched as long as he has, most of it in the major leagues, was willing to go to the minors, and that he seemed to genuinely enjoy every second of it,” said Tribe manager Terry Francona. “He’s really a classy kid, and I hope he spins eight shutout innings (May 9) because we’d like this relationship to last.”

The Indians’ starting rotation could use some help. Right-hander Corey Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is 0-5 and the Indians are 0-7 in games he’s started. House was 0-4 with a 13.15 ERA when he went on the DL. And right-hander Trevor Bauer, in his last two starts, is 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA, having given up 11 runs on 16 hits in 9 1/3 innings.

Francona was vague when asked if this is a spot start for Chen or if he’ll remain in the rotation. But Francona did say “The plan is not for him to start once and get out of here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 1-4, 5.02 ERA) at Indians (LHP Bruce Chen, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen’s contract will be purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and he will start against the Twins. Chen, 37, signed a minor league contract with the Indians and was a non-roster invitee to the major league spring training camp. In five starts at Columbus, he was 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA.

--INF Mike Aviles has left the team and has been placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Players on that list must remain there for three days, and teams are permitted to replace them on the roster for a maximum of seven days.

--INF/OF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Walters, who hit .170 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs in 88 at bats for the Indians last season, was hitting .239 with one home run and nine RBIs in 46 at-bats at Columbus.

--RHP Carlos Marmol has been signed to a minor league contract. Marmol, 32, was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Miami last year. He will report to the Indians’ extended spring program in Goodyear, Ariz.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Props to them, they hit everything. They hit strikes. They hit balls.” -- RHP Trevor Bauer, who pitched five innings and gave up five runs to take the loss to the Twins Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (Family Medical Emergency List)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn