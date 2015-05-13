Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Manager Terry Francona’s job a little more challenging because the Cleveland Indians’ roster is currently a little lopsided.

Simply put, the Indians have too many outfielders. They are carrying Michael Bourn, Michael Brantley, Brandon Moss, David Murphy, Ryan Raburn and Nick Swisher. They also have utility man Mike Aviles, who started four games in the outfield this year, on the family medical emergency list.

Francona held an outfielders-only meeting in which he explained how he is going to decide on playing time for the group. The upshot of the get-together: Those who are hitting the most will play the most.

“I don’t want to get in the way of somebody getting hot,” Francona said.

That was a big reason why Murphy, and not Bourn, was in the starting lineup Tuesday. The decision didn’t pay off, as Murphy went 0-for-4 in Cleveland’s 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

After getting off to a terrible start, Bourn was moved out of the leadoff spot to the No. 9 spot in the order. Francona said last week that the left-handed-hitting Bourn for the time being would not be playing against left-handed starting pitchers. The Cardinals started right-hander Lance Lynn on Tuesday, but Bourn sat and Murphy played, mostly because Murphy was hitting .429 in the month of May.

“I told them that I have an obligation to do what’s best for the team. All I ask is that they be respectful of my decision,” Francona said. “A lot of them have never had to look at the lineup each day, because they knew they were in there. So we’re asking them to handle something they’ve never had to handle before. I wanted to let them know I‘m aware of that and I care.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-1, 3.20 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes is getting close to going out on a minor league injury rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since April 12 with a right knee sprain. “He wants to do anything he can to get back as quickly as he can,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Danny Salazar’s 48 strikeouts in 33 innings are the most by an Indians pitcher in his first five starts of a season since Sam McDowell had 49 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings in his first five starts in 1968. He fanned 11 Sunday in a win over the Twins.

--OF Michael Bourn, who only plays against right-handed pitchers, was not in the lineup Tuesday against RHP Lance Lynn. Manager Terry Francona said he “doesn’t want to get in the way of somebody getting hot,” so OF David Murphy, who came into the game hitting .429 in the month of May, started in place of Bourn. Murphy went 0-for-4 in the game.

--CF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single. Brantley also hit an RBI double in the seventh inning. During his hitting streak, he is batting .395 (17-for-43) with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Carlos pitched better than his line showed, but some of it is their guys. They have a really good approach.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who allowed four runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday in the Indians’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (family medical emergency list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn