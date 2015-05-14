Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

There’s nothing wrong with the American League’s reigning Cy Young Award winner. Corey Kluber made that loud and clear Wednesday night, striking out a career-high 18 batters in eight innings and flirting with a no-hitter in a 2-0 shutout win over the Cardinals.

“Does anybody else need to ask him if he’s hurt?” asked manager Terry Francona afterward. “He was throwing with conviction and confidence and attacking with all his pitches. And when you have the talent he does, that’s what can come of it. It was special. ... You’re not going to see something like that very often.”

Kluber did not look like the pitcher who entered the game with an 0-5 record and a 5.04 ERA. Instead, the right-hander made a strong bid to become the first Indian to pitch a no-hitter since Lenny Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981. He had a no-hitter going until Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta grounded a single to center with two outs in the seventh. It was the only hit off Kluber.

“That’s the old Kluber,” said catcher Roberto Perez. “That’s the Cy Young winner we know.”

Kluber, who did not walk a batter, finished with 18 strikeouts, the most by a major league pitcher this season. The brilliant effort tied the Indians’ club record for a nine-inning game set by Bob Feller on Oct. 2, 1938 against the Detroit Tigers. Fittingly, a new exhibit honoring Feller opened at Progressive Field before the game.

“I’ve said it before,” said Kluber, “any time that you throw your name in there with Bob Feller, that’s obviously very humbling and a great accomplishment. More important is obviously getting the win.”

Kluber had a chance to tie or break the major league record of 20 strikeouts shared by Kerry Wood and Rogers Clemens, but third-base coach Brad Mills, in for an ejected Francona, made the decision to put in closer Cody Allen for the ninth inning after Kluber had thrown 113 pitches.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-0, 2.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber struck out a career-high 18 batters in eight innings and flirted with a no-hitter Wednesday. He did not look like the pitcher who entered the game with an 0-5 record and a 5.04 ERA. Instead, the right-hander made a strong bid to become the first Indian to pitch a no-hitter since Lenny Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981. He had a no-hitter going until Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta grounded a single to center with two outs in the seventh. It was the only hit off Kluber.

--INF Mike Aviles remains on the Family Medical Emergency List in order to be with his four-year-old daughter Adriana, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. “It’s heartbreaking,” said manager Terry Francona. “But she’s in good hands (at the Cleveland Clinic). She’s getting treatment and doing well. The prognosis is good.”

--LHP Bruce Chen, who struggled in his first start with the Indians, will get a second one. Chen will start in Texas on May 15. He is replacing No. 5 starter TJ House, who is on the disabled list with an inflamed shoulder.

--C Yan Gomes could begin an injury rehab with Class A Lake County (Ohio) on Friday. Gomes has been on the disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right knee.

--LHP TJ House is expected to pitch four innings on an injury rehab with Class A Lake County (Ohio) on Friday. House has been on the disabled list since May 1 with an inflamed shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was something special. You’re not going to see something like that very often.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out a career-high 18 batters in eight innings and flirted with a no-hitter Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He will pitch four innings on a rehab appearance May 15 with Class A Lake County (Ohio).

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He could begin a rehab with Class A Lake County (Ohio) on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (family medical emergency list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn