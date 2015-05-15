Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians seem to have solved the problems with their starting rotation, but they still are having trouble winning games. Thursday, their starting pitcher pitched well again, but they lost again, 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one run on four hits, but he had to settle for a no decision.

“I got back to doing things that I know work for me, being more aggressive and trying to be more efficient with my pitches,” said Bauer.

On their homestand that ended Thursday, the Indians went 2-4, despite the fact that their starting pitching was very good. Indians starting pitchers averaged 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the homestand. In a combined 38 innings over the six games overall the starters struck out 54 and walked just four, one of those intentional.

The rotation of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Bauer all pitched well the last time through the rotation. The No.5 spot remains in a state of flux. Left-hander Bruce Chen will start in that spot Friday in Texas.

However, that same night Left-hander TJ House will make a rehab start for Class A Lake County (Ohio). House has been on the disabled list since May 1 with an inflamed shoulder. House will probably make at least two rehab starts before being activated off the disabled list, although it wouldn’t be a surprise, if Chen pitched well, for the Indians to stick with Chen and option House to Triple-A Columbus.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-2, 4.71 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-1, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski gave up a two-run home run to left-handed-hitting OF Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning that was the difference in the Cardinals 2-1 win over the Indians on Thursday. “It’s frustrating,” said Rzepczynski. “I face one batter, give up a home run, and we lose.” It’s the first time Rzepczynski has given up a home run to a left-handed hitter since he gave up one to Adam Dunn on June 12, 2012, when Rzepczynski was a member of the Cardinals.

--2B Jason Kipnis continues to be the Indians’ hottest hitter since being moved to the leadoff spot in the order. Kipnis was 2-for-4 Thursday and is now hitting .391 with eight doubles one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games since being moved to the leadoff spot.

--RHP Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing one run on four hits, but he came away with a no decision in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. Bauer hasn’t won a game since April 15. Since then he is 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA.

--LHP Bruce Chen will start Friday in Texas. It will be his second start since being brought up from Triple-A Columbus. Chen is filling in for injured LHP TJ House in the No. 5 spot in the rotation. In his first start Chen gave up six runs and 10 hits in four innings in a 7-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the straightest ball I’ve thrown in a long time. It’s frustrating. I face one hitter, give up a home run, and we lose the game.” -- Indians LHP Marc Rzepczynski, after a loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He might be ready to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (family medical emergency list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn