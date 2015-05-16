Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Manager Terry Francona started Zach Walters at third base for the first time this season Friday night against Texas in hopes of getting the switch-hitter on track. Walters came into the game 0-for-8, with six strikeouts, since be recalled on May 8.

“We want to get Zach going a little bit,” Francona told reporters before the game. “In his bat he has that home-run potential. Yes, he has some swing-and-miss, but we don’t want to just stay away from him.”

Walters notched his first hit in the fourth, a run-scoring single to left. He finished 1-for-4 in the 8-3 win, and moved to left field in the sixth.

Walters, acquired last season from Washington and normally a shortstop, replaced regular third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall, a left-handed hitter, in the lineup. The Rangers had lefty Wandy Rodriguez on the mound.

Chisenhall came into the series in a 3-for-25 slump, though he’s hit better against lefties than righties this season. Chisenhall did enter the game at third in the sixth, coinciding with Walters going to the outfield.

As much as Chisenhall’s struggles played into the move, Francona remains committed to Walters.

“We saw the home runs he hit here last year,” Francona said. “The power he has is pretty rare. I would like to give him a chance.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-1, 3.27 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 3-2, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season Saturday and 36th of his career. He is pitching on regular four days’ rest after earning his fourth win in five starts against Minnesota, matching a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Salazar’s 48 strikeouts through his first five starts are the most by an Indians pitcher through his first five starts since Sam McDowell had 49 in 1968.

--INF Mike Aviles was moved from the Family Medical Emergency List to the restricted list. It’s unclear when he’ll rejoin the team. His 4-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

--DH Nick Swisher went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored once. He entered the game with six hits and no RBIs over his first eight contests since returning from the DL.

--2B Jason Kipnis went 4-for-5 and scored three times. The hits matched his season high (May 3 vs. Toronto) and were one shy of his career high. He has posted at least three hits four times in the last six games. Kipnis has a seven-game hit streak (.586, 17-29) and hits in 12 of 13 games this month at .519 (28-54) to raise his season average from .218 to .333.

--CF Michael Brantley had three hits, two RBIs and crossed the plate three times. He also walked twice, making him the second Indian to reach base five times in a game this season. He is hitting .389 (21-54) over the last 14 games.

--LF Ryan Raburn banged his left knee running into the wall to chase down a long fly ball in the second. He left the game after five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were really good. Everybody came in and did exactly what they were supposed to do.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after the Indians’ 8-3 victory over Texas Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Ryan Raburn (left knee) left the May 15 game after five innings.

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake County on May 15.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Lake County on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (restricted list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn