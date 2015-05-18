Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Give Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber credit for knowing how to end a losing streak in style.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner ended an 0-5 start to the season with an 18-strikeout performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Kluber (1-5) is looking to build off the momentum of that start Monday when the Indians host the Chicago White Sox.

He is not expecting another 18-strikeout performance, though.

“If I could throw a complete game on 27 pitches, that would be fine with me,” Kluber said.

The Indians also have to find a way to win games when Kluber is on the mound. The Kluber-dominated 2-0 victory over St. Louis was the first win for the Indians with their ace on the mound, and it came in his eighth start of the season.

The only way the Indians are going to make their way out of the cellar in the American League Central is by picking up wins when Kluber is pitching. He hopes last week is a sign, although he is not getting wrapped up in the numbers.

“I think the bigger thing for me was that the team got the win and we were finally able to come out and win a game I started,” he said. “That was by far the biggest thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 1-5, 4.27 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-1, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shaun Marcum, who has been dominant in Triple-A, will get the call by the Indians for a Wednesday road start against the Chicago White Sox. Marcum is 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts for Columbus. The rotation spot opened up after the Indians designated RHP Bruce Chen for assignment Saturday.

--RF Nick Swisher was healthy enough to make his first start in the field Sunday, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. Swisher missed all of April rehabbing from knee surgery and when he came off the disabled list May 3 he was relegated to designated hitter duties.

--INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the family medical emergency list May 8, is expected to rejoin the Indians in time for Monday’s series opener in Chicago. Aviles was moved to the restricted list after the seven days on the family medical emergency list expired. Aviles left the team to be with his daughter, who was diagnosed with leukemia.

--OF David Murphy, who played with Texas before signing with the Indians before the 2014 season, continues to have success against his former team. Murphy collected two hits Sunday and finished the series with four hits in the two games he played. Murphy also has three multi-hit outings in his past six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys, we didn’t get it done today. But it’s all right. That’s the good thing about baseball, we come back tomorrow. So I know those guys are really looking at those ABs and figuring out what we did wrong.” -- RF Nick Swisher, after the Indians’ 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Ryan Raburn (sore left knee) left the May 15 game, and he didn’t play May 16-17.

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles (restricted list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn