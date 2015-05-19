Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Terry Francona’s advice to his Cleveland Indians just 37 games into the season is to let him be the biggest fan in the clubhouse.

Following a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field, the Indians (14-23) are last in the American League Central and trail the first-place Kansas City Royals by 9 1/2 games. Francona knows that by studying the standings each day, but he’d like his players to put their concentration solely on playing games.

“I always look at the standings,” Francona said. “That’s the way I make my living, and I‘m a baseball fan to boot. I enjoy looking and I‘m interested, but I know the best way to get back to where we want (to be), is to not look at things that you can’t handle or manage.”

After dropping two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals at home May 12-14, the Indians won two of three at the Texas Rangers prior to playing the White Sox in the first of a four-game set. If they harbor any hope of climbing back into the division race, Francona said it needs to be done one at a time. “We need to just play consistently good baseball,” he said. “That’s the best way to do it, because you don’t know what the teams above you are going to do.”

The team immediately above Cleveland in the division standings is the White Sox, who came into the game Monday on a season-high five-game winning streak after sweeping the Oakland A’s in Oakland this past weekend.

“What we can do is try to beat the White Sox,” Francona said. “That’s going to be hard enough, but if we do that, then we move on and face the next team. If you do that long enough and consistently enough, (the standings) will take care of themselves.”

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer (2-1, 3.67) will try to end a two-game losing streak when he takes the mound for the Indians against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Bauer, who hasn’t allowed a run on the road this season, is 1-0 with a 3.10 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox. He took a no-decision in his previous start, working a season-high 7 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14.

--RHP Corey Kluber had dominant stuff again, but didn’t get a decision in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Kluber, coming off an 18-strikeout performance, fanned 12 more for 30 in his past two starts. He went nine innings, allowed five hits and walked only one while throwing 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes. He did everything but get the win, which bothers him more from the team aspect than the personal statistic. “Every loss is frustrating, whether it’s by one run or by 10,” Kluber said. “We all want to win in here, and when we don‘t, it’s frustrating.”

--INF Mike Aviles was activated from the Restricted List and started at 3B Monday. Aviles was on MLB’s Family Medical Emergency List from May 8-15 and was transferred to the Restricted List for games he missed May 16-17. Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter, Adriana, is being treated for leukemia at the Cleveland Clinic. “We wouldn’t have played him if he wasn’t ready,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He’s been with us at the ballpark just about every day.”

--OF Ryan Raburn returned to the lineup in the Indians’ 2-1 loss in 10 innings on Monday at the White Sox, after missing two games with soreness in his left knee. Raburn, who left a game May 15 early because of the issue, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

--C Yan Gomes was slated to catch five innings Monday during his rehab start at Class A Lake County. Gomes has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 after spraining the MCL in his right knee. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Gomes will take a day off Tuesday and then come back to catch seven innings Wednesday, progressively building his workload with each game. “It depends on how he feels,” Francona said. “He doesn’t have to go back-to-back games, as long as he’s healthy. That’s the biggest thing. We can have him catch three days a week, (which) is better than not. We just need to make sure he’s completely healthy, so he can play the game.”

--C/INF Carlos Santana (back spasms) was a late scratch from the game May 18 and he is questionable to play May 19.

--RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday to make room for the return of INF Mike Aviles from the Restricted List. Adams, 28, was on his third stint of the season with Cleveland and has an impressive stat line. Adams has a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings of relief, with one strikeout, three walks and two hits allowed.

--LHP Bruce Chen, who was designated for assignment by the Indians on Saturday, announced his retirement on Twitter Monday night. Chen, 37, made two starts with the Indians this season, going 0-1 with a 12.79 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every loss is frustrating, whether it’s by one run or by 10. We all want to win in here, and when we don‘t, it’s frustrating.” -- RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out 12 on Monday and allowed just one run in a nine-inning no-decision. The Indians wound up losing in the 10th inning.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began baseball activities as of May 1, and he made throws to second base and participated in batting practice May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15. Manager Terry Francona said Gomes would be limited to catching five innings in his start May 18. After a day off, the plan is for Gomes to catch seven innings in his next rehab game to progressively build up his workload.

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

