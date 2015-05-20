Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- While Chicago’s unpredictable weather is nothing new for locals, visiting teams can find the fluctuation in temperatures a bit unsettling.

Count Indians manager Terry Francona among that crowd.

After the series opener was played Monday with temperatures in the 70s, game-time conditions at U.S. Cellular Field on Tuesday at 50 degrees -- a 20-degree drop from the day earlier that Francona said take some getting used to.

”I know when it really gets bitter cold -- and we haven’t had a ton of that this spring -- man, when guys come out of the game, their bodies are sore because it’s a grind getting through the game,“ Francona said prior to Tuesday’s game against the White Sox. ”When it gets real hot, guys will get tired, but they’re loose real easy.

“You get in the batter’s box and if you hit it good, it will carry over. When it’s cold, nothing carries over.”

Temperatures are expected to stay below 50 degrees on Wednesday before a warm-up moves in for the series finale on May 20. Francona sees some correlation between shifts in weather patterns and player’s ability to get things going offensively early in the season.

“I think that’s why you don’t see a lot of guys among the league leaders early that have had to play through weather,” Francona said. “It’s just kind of natural, when you’re trying to grind out wins, it isn’t really conducive to putting up really good numbers early.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes (strained MCL) is scheduled to catch seven innings on a Triple-A rehab start on May 20 and then be the designated hitter on May 21. Gomes went on the disabled list on April 12 and remains in what Indians manager Terry Francona refers to as “attack mode” as he readies himself for a big-league return. Francona Gomes would likely need to catch nine innings to make sure he is fully prepared to return, saying that bringing him back even a day or two too early could be problematic.

--RHP Trevor Bauer continues to find success against the White Sox this season. He improved to 2-0 on the year in Tuesday’s 3-1 win on a night when he saw his string of 16 consecutive scoreless game snapped by an Avisail Garcia single in the fourth inning. Bauer, who moved to 3-1 on the season with the win, doesn’t put too much stock in his good fortune against Chicago this spring. “I think I’ve just happened to run into them when I feel good, when I execute well,” Bauer said. “When you execute well you have a good chance anybody. When you don’t anybody can beat you. Just trying to go out and make pitched and follow the game plan.”

--SS Jose Ramirez continues to improve in the No. 2 slot in Terry Francona’s offense. On Tuesday night, he gave the Indians a fifth-inning double that gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead. Despite grounding out and striking out in his final two at-bats, Ramirez again found ways to reach base after walking in the first inning. He has now reached safely in six of his last eight games while also collecting his sixth stolen base of the season. “He came up with a big double,” Francona said. “We’ll take anything because runs are hard to come by sometimes.”

--RHP Cody Allen again was put into the closer’s role on Tuesday, retiring the final four hitters in Cleveland’s 3-1 win over the White Sox. Allen was the third pitcher manager Terry Francona used in the eighth inning when the White Sox put runners on first and second. Allen came in and quickly registered a strikeout before he struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth to pick up his seventh save -- his sixth career save against the White Sox. Allen is now perfect in his past four save opportunities. “Once we get the two outs (in the eighth, we) just bring Cody in to kind of simplify it as opposed to keeping the line moving,” Francona said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. I don’t think maybe it was his best command, but he threw all his pitches for strikes.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer after a win on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Carlos Santana (back spasms) was a late scratch May 18 and was held out May 19.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on May 18. He is scheduled to catch seven innings May 20 and then be the designated hitter May 21

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF/OF Zach Walters

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn