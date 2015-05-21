Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Second baseman Jason Kipnis continues to thrive as the leadoff batter for the Cleveland Indians.

“Moving him to lead off I think helped us,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “It didn’t affect him; he’s going to hit. (But) it helped set us up a little bit.”

Kipnis had two hits and reached base three times on Tuesday, then cooled off with an 0-for-4 night on Wednesday in a 4-3 Indians win. Still, he’s had hits in 15 of 18 games this month.

“We’ve seen him go through this before a couple of years ago in June,” Francona said. “He kind of played himself right onto the All-Star team.”

Entering Wednesday, Kipnis was batting .411 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBIs since he was inserted into the lead-off spot on April 26.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Kipnis was the first Indians player to average at least two hits and one run per game over a 17-game span since Tito Francona -- father of the current Indians manager -- collected 34 hits and scored 19 runs over 17 games spanning June and July in 1959.

Last year, Kipnis hit .240 in 129 games with just six home runs and 41 RBIs, the lowest since he emerged as a regular in 2012.

“He had a tough year last year for a number of reason,” said Francona. “Physically he was beat up a couple of times and cut into his production. ... All winter I said he’s going to come back and play with a vengeance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-1, 4.06 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-3, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shaun Marcum was activated from Triple-A Columbus and made Wednesday’s start against the White Sox -- his first big-league start since July 6, 2013 with the New York Mets. He worked 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. “Early on I was struggling,” he said. “A little too anxious, a little too excited in those first couple innings. But change-up was my go-to pitch tonight. As the game went on, I felt like I got stronger and located my fastball a lot better.” Marcum, 33, spent most of the season in Columbus where he went 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts. In two May starts, he had a 0.60 ERA. This is his second appearance with the Indians. Marcum pitched 5.0 innings of relieve on April 12 against Detroit.

--1B Carlos Santana was held out of Wednesday’s lineup, missing his fourth straight game with back spasms. But Indians manager Terry Francona declared Santana much improved prior to Wednesday’s game and he appears likely to play in Thursday’s series finale with the White Sox. He’s batting .220 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and 30 walks in 35 games.

--OF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He was called up on May 8 when utility man Mike Aviles was placed on the Family Emergency Medical List. Walters appeared in seven games with one hit in 17 at-bats for a .059 average. “He needs to play,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “With him having the abbreviated spring training and then starting late I think, by his own admission, needs some repetition which would be good for him.”

--RHP Zach McAllister worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday for his 10th scoreless appearance in 12 2/3 innings spanning 11 games. He’s 0-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 16 appearances.

--RHP Danny Salazar (4-1, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season and 37th start and appearance of his career. He’ll be pitching on four days rest after a no-decision in a 10-8 victory over Texas on May 16. He lasted 4 2/3 innings in that outing, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out four and walking one. Salazar is 2-1 all-time in five career starts against Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re excited to win but it’s hard not to pulling for a guy that’s gone through what he has. He pitched a heck of a game.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Shaun Marcum, who made his first big-league start since July 6, 2013. Marcum went on the disabled list a few days later, and had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on his shoulder and a lengthy recovery followed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Carlos Santana (back spasms) was a late scratch May 18 and was held out May 19 and May 20. He appears likely to play May 21.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on May 18. He is scheduled to catch seven innings for Columbus on May 20 and then be the designated hitter May 21.

--LHP TJ House (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn