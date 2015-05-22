Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Terry Francona has been tempted to bring Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes back up to the major leagues from his minor league rehab assignment because of what he means to the line-up.

But Francona is well aware of what bringing Gomes off the disabled list too early could do in the long-term. So Francona has done his best to remain patient, often finding himself in discussions with Indians trainer James Quinlan and catching coach Sandy Alomar, Jr., about what’s best.

The wait won’t be much longer.

Francona said before Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox “there’s a pretty good chance” for Gomes to catch for the Indians on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. It will mark the first time he has played in the big leagues since April 11 when he went 0-for-4 against Detroit before being placed on the disabled list with a knee injury.

“Because he’s so good and what he means to us, we probably thought until we were making ourselves crazy about bringing him back earlier,” Francona said. “But when you sit back and think about it, to do that a day or two too early...I hate to make a mistake there.”

Gomes was the designated hitter for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate in Columbus on Thursday and is expected to catch for nine innings Friday -- the last hurdle, Francona said -- to Gomes being activated.

In five games this season with the Indians, Gomes is hitting .150 with five strikeouts in 20 plate appearances. Francona said keeping Gomes in Triple-A so long isn’t a penalty, but instead a precautionary measure against something happening with Gomes’ knee.

“We couldn’t be more proud of his effort,” Francona said. “We just try to make a good decision -- and again, part of it is because of how important he is.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-2, 3.62 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 4-4, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Aviles hasn’t been back in the line-up very long after returning from the family medical emergency list. In Thursday’s 5-2 win over the White Sox, Aviles made his presence known. Aviles, who returned to the line-up after being deactivated on May 8, collected four hits, including a solo home run while putting together three straight singles in his final three at-bats. “I think this has been really good for him to be back and around a lot of people who care about him,” manager Terry Francona said. “I‘m sure he will be thrilled to go home tonight, but it’s been nice having him back.”

--DH Nick Swisher hadn’t hit a home run since last season -- a drought that he had been longing to move past. Swisher’s first-inning home run off of White Sox starter John Danks not only helped spark Cleveland’s four-run first inning, but came on a special day -- his daughter’s birthday. “It couldn’t have been more special,” Swisher said of the solo shot that came just ahead of teammate Mike Aviles solo home run. “It’s one of those things that I was starting to wonder, ‘Man -- is this going to happen?’ Maybe it was just one of those magical days.”

--RHP Danny Salazar’s strikeout streak continued in Thursday’s win when he struck out eight in the Indians’ 5-2 win over the White Sox. Salazar, who pitched six scoreless innings, has struck out eight or more hitters in five of his seven starts this season. Salazar has 60 strikeouts this season compared to only nine walks on the year and improved to 5-1 with Thursday’s win. “Even with an elevated pitch count, he had such a good fastball that when he needed it, he went to it,” manager Terry Francona said of Salazar, who threw 107 pitches, 75 of which went for strikes. “He attacked when he needed to.”

--C Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with a strikeout as a DH on Thursday in a Triple-A rehab start. Gomes, who has been on the disabled list since April 11, is scheduled to play nine innings on Friday with the Columbus Clippers and could start for the Indians at home Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

--LHP T.J. House was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He has been on the DL since May 1 with left shoulder inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a long way to go. But we’re playing better baseball, and hopefully that will continue for the rest of the season.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Carlos Santana (back spasms) returned to the Indians’ line-up on May 21 after missing the previous four games.

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on May 18. He caught seven innings for Columbus on May 20 and was the designated hitter May 21. He is expected to catch nine innings on May 22 and could return to the line-up May 24.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Roberto Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn