Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians will welcome back an important member of the team Sunday when catcher Yan Gomes is expected to be activated off the disabled list and will be in the starting lineup. Gomes has been on the DL since April 12 with a sprained right knee.

The loss of Gomes for most of the first two months of the season has been a big blow to the Indians both offensively and defensively. Gomes last year won the Silver Slugger Award for catchers in the American League after hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Defensively Gomes was a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. He threw out 29 percent of attempted base stealers, the second highest percentage among American League catchers.

The loss of Gomes’ bat and glove left a major hole in the Indians’ lineup for six weeks. Backup catcher Roberto Perez got the bulk of the playing time while Gomes was out, but Perez has struggled offensively and defensively, and the pitching staff has struggled with him behind the plate.

So the return of Gomes will be a big boost to the Indians in all areas. Manager Terry Francona said Gomes will be eased back into everyday duty. Francona said Gomes will not play on consecutive days during the first week following his return.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-4, 3.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 1-5, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will start Saturday vs. the Reds. Over his last two starts, Kluber, who will start Saturday, is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA. In 17 innings, he allowed one earned run on six hits with 30 strikeouts and one walk.

--OF Brandon Moss had a double, a home run and three RBIs in Friday’s win. Although he’s only hitting .233, Moss leads the Indians in home runs (7) and RBIs (27). “He’s been everything we hoped he’d be,” said manager Terry Francona. “We knew we’d get some swing and miss with him. But he takes so many good swings, at some point you know you’re going to see some loud contact, and tonight he hammered two balls.”

--2B Jason Kipnis was 3-for-4 Friday. He has hit safely in 18 of 20 games in May and is hitting .463 this month, with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our starters have been unbelievable. They are giving us quality innings.” -- Indians OF Brandon Moss, who contributed a double, a home run and three RBIs to Friday’s win over Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (right knee MCL sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on May 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Columbus on May 18. He caught seven innings for Columbus on May 20 and was the designated hitter May 21. He is expected to catch nine innings for Columbus on May 22, and is expected to return May 24.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

