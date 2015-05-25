Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Right-hander Shaun Marcum will make his second start for the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Marcum is the latest pitcher being tried in the No. 5 spot in the Indians’ starting rotation.

Previous candidates included left-handers T.J. House and Bruce Chen. The early returns on Marcum have been encouraging. Marcum’s first start after being brought up from Triple-A Columbus came on May 20, when he was the winning pitcher in a 4-3 win over the White Sox.

In that game Marcum pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. The day after that game the Indians activated House off the disabled list and optioned him to Columbus. Marcum thus becomes the No.5 starter.

The Indians like the veteran presence he brings to what is still a young rotation. Marcum also has a track record of being a winning pitcher at the major league level, when healthy. He was 13-8 for Toronto in 2010 and 13-7 for Milwaukee in 2011.

He missed the second half of the 2013 season due to shoulder surgery, and the rehab from the surgery extended through most of 2014. He signed a minor league contract with the Indians and has worked his way back into a major league rotation, where the Indians hope he can continue to be a solid contributor in the No.5 spot.

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Phil Klein, 1-0, 4.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 1-0, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes was activated off the disabled list. Gomes had been on the DL since April 12 with a sprained right knee. The original prognosis was that he would miss six to eight weeks. He was activated six weeks to the day he was placed on the DL. “He did everything in his power to get back as fast as he could. How can you not love that?” said Manager Terry Francona.

--C Brett Hayes was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for C Yan Gomes, who was activated off the disabled list. In 14 games Hayes hit .156 (5-for-32) with three home runs and six RBIs.

--RHP Trevor Bauer pitched 7 2/3 innings with no walks on Sunday. It’s the first time in Bauer’s career he has pitched seven or more innings without a walk. “I loved the fact that he didn’t walk anyone,” said Manager Terry Francona. “That, and the way he’s learned to hold runners really gives him a chance to be successful because he’s so hard to hit.”

--RHP Shaun Marcum will start Monday vs. Texas. It will be Marcum’s second start since being inserted into the No.5 spot in the rotation. In his first start, a 4-3 win over the White Sox on May 20, Marcum pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When your starters are pitching well, it settles everything down. They’ve done really well.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

