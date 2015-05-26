Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The No. 5 spot in the Indians’ rotation remains a work in progress. Shaun Marcum made his second start in that spot on Monday, and the result was an early exit for Marcum and a 10-8 Indians loss to Texas.

In his first start in the rotation May 20 vs. the White Sox, Marcum was very good, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and no walks. In his second start Monday, he was very bad.

Against the Rangers, Marcum only lasted 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on four hits, three of them home runs, with six strikeouts and three walks. The problem, said Marcum was a lack of control.

“I was up all day with my pitches,” he said. “When you don’t throw 95 and don’t locate your pitches, you’re going to be in for a long day.” Marcum had a long day figuratively but a short day literally.

Manager Terry Francona agreed with Marcum’s self analysis.

“He caught too much of the plate with his pitches and when you get the ball up and in the middle of the plate to some of their hitters, they can make you pay,” said Francona.

The Indians are hoping Marcum can eventually settle in and bring some stability to the No. 5 spot in the rotation, where the Indians have already had three other pitchers fail in that role this season.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2-2, 3.38 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Murphy, who played seven years in Texas, was 1-for-3 on Monday. He has a career batting average of .485 (16-33) with six doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in nine career games vs. the Rangers.

--RHP Shaun Marcum gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning to DH Prince Fielder and 3B Adrian Beltre as the Indians fell behind 3-0 before they batted in the first inning. “This one falls on me, I put us in a big hole early,” said Marcum. “I was up with my pitches the whole game.”

--1B Carlos Santana’s home run in the first inning Monday was his 103rd career homer with the Indians. That ties him with Victor Martinez for second place on the club’s all-time list for home runs by a switch-hitter. No. 1 on that list is Carlos Baerga with 104.

--OF Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the sixth inning as he extended his hitting streak against the Rangers to eight games. In his last 18 games against Texas, Brantley is hitting .406.

--OF Brandon Moss’ single in the fourth inning was his 500th career hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My main problem was location. I was up all day with everything.” -- RHP Shaun Marcum, who gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning of Monday’s loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn