Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The first update of the fan voting for the American League team in the 2015 All-Star Game was released Tuesday. It was of particular interest to Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who is having an All-Star season, but you’d never know it by the fan voting.

Kipnis is hitting .335 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and a .408 on base percentage. Since April 26, when he was inserted into the leadoff spot of the order, Kipnis is leading the major leagues in hitting with a .395 batting average. He also has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBIs.

Overall, Kipnis leads all American League second basemen in hits, doubles, triples, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. But the top five in the fan voting at second base are, in order: Jose Altuve, Omar Infante, Ian Kinsler, Devon Travis and Dustin Pedroia.

“Generally speaking, the leaders in those voting totals are the players from the major markets, and that’s not us. But I’d be surprised if Kip doesn’t make it again,” said manager Terry Francona.

Kipnis was selected to the AL team in 2013, when he had his best year in the majors. In 2013, Kipnis hit .284 with 17 home runs, 84 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. Part of the problem for Kipnis in the fan voting this year is the Indians are last in the majors in attendance, which undoubtedly costs him numerous votes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-2, 3.49 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 5-4, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yan Gomes’ sacrifice fly in the fourth inning was his first RBI since being activated off the disabled list on May 24. Gomes, who missed six weeks with a sprained knee, singled in the eighth inning, his first hit since his return. In two games since being activated, Gomes is 1-for-6.

--RHP Danny Salazar has a cut near the nail on the middle finger of his right hand, which almost forced him out of Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning. Salazar stayed in the game, but gave up a three-run home run to 1B Prince Fielder in the fifth inning that erased a 3-0 Indians lead.

--C Brett Hayes, who was designated for assignment on May 24, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. He has 24 hours to accept the outright, or decline it and become a free agent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Danny hung a breaking ball and he (Fielder) hit it across the street. He’s so hot now; that’s not the guy you want to hang a pitch to.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RHP Danny Salazar, who gave up a huge homer to Rangers DH Prince Fielder Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn