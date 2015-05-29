Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Brandon Moss has seen a lot during his eight major league seasons.

But the 31-year-old first baseman has never seen anything like what Jason Kipnis is doing lately.

“I have no words for it,” Moss said after Kipnis added two more hits and drove in a pair of runs in Cleveland’s 5-3 win over Seattle on Thursday night. “I‘m surprised it’s not talked about more throughout baseball. ... I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Kipnis is on quite a tear, having already piled up 48 hits in 26 games this month. He’s now hitting .449 with 16 RBIs in May and has a .345 batting average for the season. Kipnis has an eight-game hitting streak and has gone 5-for-9 over his past two games.

“He’s attacking every game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s in the middle of everything.”

Cleveland’s leadoff hitter was in the middle of a key rally in Thursday’s fourth inning, during which he drove in the first run of a three-run frame as the Indians turned a tie score into a 4-1 lead. That was more than enough for ace Corey Kluber to earn his third win in as many decisions this month.

Even Kluber found it hard to explain what Kipnis has been doing over the recent stretch.

“When he gets on that kind of roll,” Kluber said, “it seems like you can’t get him out.”

Moss, who scored the go-ahead run on a Kipnis single in Thursday’s fourth inning, is just glad to be a part of it.

“I‘m very impressed,” he said. “It goes without saying how hard it is to do what he’s doing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-1, 3.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-5, 7.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Atchison was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a sprained left ankle. Atchison has been pitching through a sore ankle for the good part of a month, having turned it in a practice drill. He was 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen.

--RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Thursday to take the roster spot that opened up when RHP Scott Atchison went on the DL. Adams has made two previous stints in the Cleveland bullpen this season, allowing one earned run in four innings.

--INF Carlos Santana went on the paternity list Thursday. Santana is expected back before the end of the current road trip, but his actual return date is still undecided.

--OF Jerry Sands was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, returning to the team after hitting .257 over 21 games earlier this season. Sands was outrighted to the minors earlier this month but was able to be re-signed to the 40-man roster because C Brett Hayes was designated for assignment over the weekend.

--2B Jason Kipnis continued his torrid pace with two more hits Thursday night in Seattle. This month, Kipnis is hitting .449 (48-for-107) with 27 RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to eight games while driving in a pair of runs in the 5-3 victory.

--RHP Corey Kluber added 13 more strikeouts to his impressive total Thursday night, giving him 50 over his past four starts. In the process Kluber earned the win to give him a 3-0 record this month and a mark of 3-5 on the season. But he also gave up two home runs Thursday, marking the first time this season that has happened to Kluber in a game.

--RHP Trevor Bauer has a streak of three consecutive starts in which he has allowed just one run. In all three outings, he has pitched into the eighth inning. Bauer is scheduled to be on the mound Friday night when the Indians play in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody’s just hitting. Obviously, our pitching has been incredible; that goes without saying. Offensively, guys are starting to get into their groove.” -- Indians 1B Brandon Moss, after a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana (paternity list)

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands