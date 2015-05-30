Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Those Cleveland bats that have been so hot as of late finally cooled off Friday night.

The Indians managed just three hits in a 2-1 loss to Seattle, and they needed a two-out, RBI triple from pinch hitter Ryan Raburn in the top of the ninth inning to avoid their first shutout since April 22.

Leadoff hitter Jason Kipnis got the Indians off to a typical start with a leadoff single, but nothing after that looked very familiar for a fan base that has gotten pretty used to offensive fireworks. But things quickly took a turn for the worse as Seattle starter Taijuan Walker, who came into the game with a 7.33 ERA, retired the next 13 batters and 23 of the final 24 he faced.

“There is so much life to that fastball,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of a fastball that was clocked at 97 miles per hour Friday night. “It was just a dominant fastball. He probably threw it four out of every five pitches, but it was beating us for the most part.”

Walker was especially effective when throwing a high fastball with two strikes. That played a big role in his career-high eight strikeouts.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer struck out 10 and was almost as effective over his seven innings of work, but he needed to be closer to perfect on this night.

The Indians hadn’t scored fewer than two runs in a game since May 18 and matched their season low with three hits.

Kipnis collected his franchise-record 49th hit of May with the first-inning single, and Raburn nearly sparked a comeback with his ninth-inning triple, but the Indians did next to nothing in between.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 1-0, 6.28 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 2-1, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer was good enough to get the win at Seattle on Friday night but had to settle for a hard-luck loss, only his second defeat of the season. He gave up just six hits and two earned runs over seven innings, losing 2-1 to Taijuan Walker and the Mariners.

--2B Jason Kipnis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single to lead off Friday’s game. Kipnis collected his 49th hit of May, the most ever by an Indians player, and went 1 for 3 in the loss.

--RHP Ryan Webb walked two of the three batters he faced Friday night, lasting only a third of an inning in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to Seattle.

--OF Ryan Raburn had the biggest hit of Friday night’s game with an RBI triple in the top of the ninth. With a runner on second base, Raburn tripled off Seattle closer Fernando Rodney but got stranded at third base when LF Michael Brantley popped out to left field.

--RHP Shaun Marcum is coming off his worst start of the season (seven earned runs over 2 2/3 innings) as he heads into a scheduled outing at Seattle on Saturday night. Marcum has made three starts since getting called up and might need a solid outing just to stay in the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody’s just hitting. Obviously, our pitching has been incredible; that goes without saying. Offensively, guys are starting to get into their groove.” -- Indians 1B Brandon Moss, after a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana (paternity list)

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands