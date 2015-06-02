Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Jason Kipnis closed out the month of May in an appropriate way Sunday afternoon, with two doubles in the Cleveland Indians’ 6-3, 12-inning win over the Seattle Mariners.

It marked the 16th time in 29 games in May that Kipnis had multiple hits, and he finished the month with a franchise-record 51 hits. Aside from Kipnis, only the Texas Rangers’ Prince Fielder, with 46, had more than 40 hits among American League players in May.

The two doubles gave Kipnis 15 in May, the most by an Indians player in a month since Jeff Heath had 15 in September 1942.

He also drove in a run, his 17th of the month, and scored his 30th run of May in the 12th inning.

“To get 50 hits is a lot of hard work coming to fruition,” Kipnis said. “A lot of work in the batting cage. The 30 runs is a lot of help from my teammates, who were able to drive me in. A credit to them.”

Kipnis had a .429 batting average in May, the best in the AL, to go with three triples and four home runs.

“It was a fun month, not only for me but for the team,” he said early Sunday evening, after the Indians outlasted Seattle.

On the morning of May 1, Kipnis woke up with a .218 batting average. He will enjoy the Indians’ off day on June 1 with a season average of .340. Quite a month, indeed.

“I’ve told you guys (in the media) before: I can get hot with the best of them, (and) I can get cold with the best of them, too,” he joked.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 6-4, 4.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-3, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jerry Sands, who hit his first home run as an Indian on Saturday, was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game. The move cleared a roster spot for the return of 1B/DH Carlos Santana, who spent three days on the paternity list. Sands went 1-for-2 with a walk in his lone game with Cleveland during his second major league stint this season.

--DH Carlos Santana returned from three days off to welcome his daughter into the world and singled in his first at-bat Sunday afternoon. Santana was activated from the paternity list before Sunday’s game. He ended up going 2-for-5 with two walks in the win.

--2B Jason Kipnis added two more hits to his May haul Sunday, finishing off the month with a remarkable 51 hits in all. Kipnis had 16 multi-hit games in the month, and his 15 doubles were the most by a Cleveland player in one month since Jeff Heath had 15 in September 1942. “It was a fun month,” he said.

--RF Ryan Raburn had quite a five-minute span Sunday during the middle innings of the Indians’ 6-3, 12-inning win at Seattle. After saving a run with a diving catch to end the fifth inning, Raburn led off the top of the sixth with a homer to right field. He took Seattle LHP J.A. Happ deep on a 3-2 pitch to bring in the Indians’ first run of the game.

--1B Brandon Moss singled on each of his first three at-bats Sunday. He took advantage of an infield shift with singles to the left side in the second and fourth innings, then added a single that just got past Mariners 2B Robinson Cano in the sixth. Moss went 4-for-7 in the win and 7-for-17 in the four-game series at Seattle.

--OF David Murphy came off the bench two days in a row to provide some solid hitting from the left side. He followed his 1-for-2 performance Saturday night by going 2-for-3 Sunday in Cleveland’s extra-inning win.

--RHP Danny Salazar allowed three runs on four hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. The Mariners did almost all their damage against Salazar in the fifth, as he retired the first eight Seattle batters of the game and didn’t give up a hit until there were two outs into the fourth.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco is coming off back-to-back wins and his best start of the season heading into Tuesday’s game at Kansas City. Carrasco allowed just five hits and one earned run over eight innings of his last start, a 12-3 win over Texas. His past two starts have seen opponents manage just 11 hits and three earned runs, while his only other start this season against the Royals resulted in a 10-3 win on May 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of a battle of wills. ... We stayed on them, kept pressure on them, and finally got it done at the end.” -- 2B Jason Kipnis, after the Indians’ 6-3, 12-inning win over the Mariners on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn