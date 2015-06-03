Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Entering the season, the Cleveland Indians were projected as contenders in the American League Central. Then the Indians lost 14 of their first 21 games, and they were in last place, hitting .238 and averaging 3.8 runs a game in April.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff logged a 4.54 ERA in the first 21 games. Right-hander Corey Kluber, the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner, began the season 0-5.

However, the baseball season is often referred to a marathon, and the Indians are finding their stride.

Cleveland (25-26) beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 Tuesday night, the Indians’ fifth victory in six games. They have won 11 of 14 to inch within a game of .500.

On May 18, the Indians were nine games below .500, but they have climbed back into the chase. They picked up a game on the Royals, the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

When Kluber takes the mound Wednesday, he will be aiming for his fourth consecutive triumph -- and to pull the team to .500 on the year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-26

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-5, 3.52 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 3-2, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis, who topped the majors with a .429 batting average and a .511 on-base percentage in May, went 0-for-4 in his first June game, but he scored the winning run in the eighth inning. Kipnis was robbed of an extra-base hit in the first when Royals Gold Glove LF Alex Gordon made a spectacular catch of his scorcher to the gap.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco extended his streak of pitching six or more innings, striking out six or more and walking three or fewer to seven games. Only RHP Corey Kluber (nine) and LHP CC Sabathia (eight) have longer streaks in franchise history. Carrasco walked two and struck out eight in seven innings to beat the Royals 2-1 Tuesday night. He gave up one run on five hits.

--RF Brandon Moss hit his 100th career home run in the fourth. He has homered twice in four games this season at Kauffman Stadium. He also hit two home runs for the Athletics in the wild-card game at Kansas City last year.

--RHP Corey Kluber will attempt to win his fourth consecutive decision Wednesday after losing his first five decisions. Kluber’s last loss on May 7 was against the Royals, when he gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals are hitting .333 (17-for-51) off Kluber in two starts this season, both Kansas City wins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Because he only had two walks, he was able to pitch that deep into the game. There were a couple innings where he had some traffic on the bases, but he pounded the zone with his fastball, and it set up his changeup. You get that far and give up one, we’ll take it.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday in the Indians’ 2-1 win over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn