Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Corey Kluber had one bad inning and that was enough to snap his three-game winning streak.

Kluber, who was 3-0 with a 1.41 ERA in his four previous starts, threw 110 pitches in a complete-game 4-2 loss to the Royals Wednesday night.

Kluber allowed five straight hits, the last three of them RBI doubles, in the third inning.

”It was just a matter in that one inning, I didn’t execute pitches,“ Kluber said. ”In the third inning, I just didn’t quite get balls to where they needed to be and left them too far over the plate and they took advantage of them.

“It really just came down to those five batters ended up being the difference. Other than that everything was good.”

After the third inning, Kluber allowed two singles and no runs.

“I just made better pitches,” he said.

Kluber is 0-3 against the Royals this season.

“You always have a nemesis, but it’s just trying to get over that,” said Indians center fielder Michael Bourn. “He’s a great pitcher. He didn’t win the Cy Young by accident. I‘m pretty sure he’d love to face them again. We’re not worried about that. We want him on the mound every fifth day.”

Kluber did strike out nine and tops the majors with 105. He reached 100 strikeouts quicker than any Indians pitcher since Sam McDowell in 1970.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-2, 2.97 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 4-1, 1.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley, who has played in 42 of the past 43 games, was given Wednesday off. “He’s a little beat up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of resting Brantley. “He wasn’t happy about it.” Brantley is 5-for-22 on this trip.

--RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 11th start Thursday in the series finale. He is 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA in his past four starts, working at least seven innings in each.

--CF Michael Bourn went 3-for-3, including a double, and scored a run. He was hitting just .171 on the road before the game.

--2B Jason Kipnis singled in the fifth inning and is 1-for-8 to begin June. Duplicating May could be impossible after Kipnis hit .429 with 15 doubles, a .511 on-base percentage and 30 runs in 29 games to be selected the American League Player of the Month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On the first pitch of the game, they kind of ambushed him. They came out swinging early. He was leaving the ball over the middle and elevated. After the third inning, he really buckled down and started establishing in again. He held them the rest of the way.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber, who threw 110 pitches in a complete-game 4-2 loss to the Royals Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn