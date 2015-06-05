Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jose Ramirez’s offensive struggles landed him on the Cleveland Indians’ bench.

For the second consecutive game Thursday, veteran Mike Aviles started at shortstop while the feeble-hitting Ramirez took a seat during the Indians’ 6-2, rain-shortened win over the Kansas City Royals.

Ramirez took over the shortstop duties full time last July 31, and he wound up batting .262 in 62 games in 2014. He is slumping mightily at the plate in 2015, producing a .184 average with seven extra-base hits in 147 at-bats for a .245 slugging percentage and a .252 on-base percentage.

”I‘m just trying to win the game tonight,“ Indians manager Terry Francona said when asked about Ramirez’s bench time. ”There has been times when Josie looks like he’s turning the corner, and there have been times when he looks like he’s not.

“He is getting beat on fastballs, and then he is ahead of the breaking ball. I spent a lot of years doing that. I think it starts with his base. At times, his feet want to move around a little bit. Then you start to press.”

Francisco Lindor, the Indians’ 2011 first-round pick, is touted as the shortstop of the future.

“Lindor is not ready. He’s really not,” Francona said.

Lindor, 21, is hitting .260 with nine doubles, two homers and 21 RBIs for Triple-A Columbus.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-7, 5.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 2-0, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a breakthrough season in 2014, hitting .280 with 29 doubles and 13 home runs, but he has yet to find his stroke this year. After going 1-for-4 Thursday, Chisenhall is hitting .217 with his .611 OPS that ranks 14th among AL third baseman with at least 160 at-bats.

--RHP Shawn Marcum, who starts the series opener Friday against the Orioles, is 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 14 career games against Baltimore. He has won three consecutive outings against the Orioles, allowing one run in 18 innings while striking out 18.

--SS Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .184 overall and .130 with runners in scoring position, was benched for the second straight game. Manager Terry Francona is not in a hurry to send the 22-year-old infielder back to the minors. “I’ve been around coaches and manager who just want to get rid of guys, who say, ‘Get me somebody else,'” Francona said. “I don’t ever want to be like that. We take it personally. When a guy is struggling, we want to help him. I don’t want this kid to feel like he’s on an island.”

--RF Brandon Moss loves facing the Royals. He homered again Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. Four of his 10 home runs this season have been against Royals pitching in nine games. He is hitting .424 (14-for-33) in regular-season games at Kansas City since the start of the 2014 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on, he had some walks. Other than that, he was really good. He really competes, uses his pitches, established his fastball. Again, it seems like as the game progresses, he gets a little bit stronger.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer, who threw 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball Thursday in the Indians’ 6-2 win over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Jose Ramirez

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn