Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ baffling struggles at home continued Friday night as they lost to the visiting Orioles 5-2. With the loss the Indians’ home record falls to 10-15, one of the worst home records in the majors. The Indians are 16-13 on the road.

Friday’s loss came in the first game of a homestand that follows an encouraging seven-game trip to Seattle and Kansas City. The Indians won three of four in Seattle and two of three in Kansas City to come home 5-2 on the trip.

But they couldn’t sustain the momentum they created on the road when they returned to Progressive Field. In the loss to the Orioles they were held scoreless in eight of the nine innings, 6 1/3 of which were pitched by right-hander Chris Tillman, who came into the game with a record of 2-7 and in seven starts since his last win on April 18 was 0-6 with a 6.10 ERA.

Indians manager Terry Francona gave a terse, grudging tip of the cap to Tillman, saying “He has some finish to his fastball and he got it past our barrels enough.” The Indians were held to seven runs by three Baltimore pitchers.

It was a disappointing opening to a six-game homestand that includes three games with the Orioles and three with Seattle. Clearly the Indians are going to have to play much better at Progressive Field if they hope to continue their recent surge in the American League’s Central Division.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 3.12 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-1, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Ramirez, mired in a season-long slump, was not in the starting lineup Friday night for the third consecutive game. Ramirez is hitting just .184 and was replaced by INF Mike Aviles. “We’re trying to balance winning games with developing a young player,” said manager Terry Francona of his handling of Ramirez.

--OF Michael Brantley made his second consecutive start at DH on Friday. Brantley has been bothered on and off this season with tightness in his lower back.

--RHP Shaun Marcum pitched into the seventh inning, but still got tagged with the loss Friday. It’s Marcum’s first loss in five starts in the rotation. In 6 1/3 innings he gave up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk. One of the hits was a mammoth 423 foot home run hit deep into the left field bleachers by CF Adam Jones that broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. “It was a bad pitch, up in the zone and he did what he’s supposed to do with pitches like that,” said Marcum.

--OF David Murphy had two of the Indians seven hits, but he was also guilty of a mental error at a crucial point in the game. With the Indians losing 3-2 in the sixth inning Murphy led off with a double, but then was easily thrown out at third when he tried to advance on a routine grounder to shortstop. “That was a pivotal play in the game. That’s not a good feeling. I’ve got to learn not to make that mistake again,” said Murphy.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has some finish to his fastball and he got it past our barrels enough.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on Orioles RHP Chris Tillman.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

