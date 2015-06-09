Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians scouting director Brad Grant said the Indians did not plan on concentrating on high school pitchers with their first three picks in the June draft. That’s just the way it turned out.

“We targeted the players we felt were the best ones on our board when our turn came up. We just happened to come away with three high school pitchers,” said Grant.

The first of those picks had plenty of name recognition and was a definite high-risk/high-reward pick. With the 17th overall selection in the first round, the Indians selected 18-year-old left-hander Brady Aiken, who, as a high school pitcher from the San Diego area, was the first overall pick in last year’s draft, but did not sign with the Houston Astros.

Instead, Aiken enrolled at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. However, in his first appearance this spring Aiken blew out his elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery on March 26. Assuming the Indians sign him, Aiken won’t pitch in the organization until sometime next year.

Grant said the Indians had no second thoughts about drafting a pitcher who is still in the initial stages of his rehab following Tommy John surgery. “We did our due diligence, and we feel very good about where he is following the surgery,” said Grant. “We’re going to work hard with Brady and try to ensure that he gets back to being the pitcher he was before the surgery.”

With their pick in the competitive balance round, the Indians, with the 42nd overall pick, selected right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie, 17, from Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) High School. In the second round, with the 59th overall pick, the Indians selected 18-year-old left-hander Juan Hillman, from Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-6, 5.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-6, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Zach Walters was called up from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday. Walters batted .259/.309/.411 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 30 Triple-A games. He played seven games for Cleveland earlier this year, going 1-for-17. He has previous major league experience with the Washington Nationals in 2013 and 2014 before appearing in 30 games with the Indians last year.

--3B Giovanny Urshela was called up from Triple-A Columbus. He might take over as the regular third baseman. A 23-year-old Colombian, Urshela hit .275 with a .301 on-base percentage, a .475 slugging percentage, three homers and nine RBIs in 21 games for Columbus this season. He has no major league experience.

--RHP Triston McKenzie was selected by the Indians with their pick in the competitive balance round, the 42nd player selected overall. McKenzie, 17, stands 6-5, but only weighs 160 pounds. As a senior at Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) High School he was 9-5 with a 0.79 ERA. He has committed to Vanderbilt.

--LHP Juan Hillman was selected by the Indians with their pick in the second round, the 59th player selected overall. Hillman, 18, pitched for Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla. As a senior he was 10-0 with a 1.44 ERA. He has committed to Central Florida University.

--OF Michael Brantley got a day off Sunday as manager Terry Francona continues to try to manage Brantley’s balky lower back. “We need him so badly in the lineup, it’s hard not to play him,” Francona said. “But I’d rather give him a day off than risk having something happen and lose him for a week or more.”

--RHP Scott Atchison will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Wednesday. Atchison has been on the disabled list since May 28 with a sprained left ankle.

--2B Jason Kipnis had three hits in Sunday’s game, extending his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 18 games. The club record for the longest hitting streak at Progressive Field is 19 games, set by OF Michael Brantley last year.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco gave up a season-high five runs in four innings, striking out just three in a loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The three strikeouts represent the lowest total for Carrasco in a start in which he did not leave due to injury since July 6, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty much the whole day he didn’t seem to have good stuff. His secondary pitches didn’t have the bite, and it was a fight the whole way.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who allowed five runs in four innings Sunday as the Indians fell 7-3 to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on June 10.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn