Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- After an off-day Monday the Cleveland Indians returned to action Tuesday having executed a major overhaul with their infield. They optioned their starting shortstop and third baseman to Triple-A Columbus.

Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall and shortstop Jose Ramirez, both battling season-long slumps, were optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Recalled from Columbus were third baseman Giovanny Urshela and utilityman Zach Walters.

Urshela will replace Chisenhall at third base while utilityman Mike Aviles will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, according to manager Terry Francona. Walters will also get an occasional start at shortstop.

Still at Columbus is shortstop Francisco Lindor, the organization’s top prospect since he was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Lindor has been considered the team’s shortstop of the future since the day he was drafted. Indians officials don’t think Lindor is ready yet to make his major league debut, but General Manager Chris Antonetti did say, “He was considered (for a recall), but we felt it was best for the team and for the individuals that we made the moves we did.”

It is expected, however, that Lindor’s major league debut could be drawing near. “We’re very confident Francisco will be making an impact on our major league club in the near future,” said Antonetti.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-6, 5.80) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer 5-2, 2.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber on Tuesday pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, lowered his ERA eight points to .3.53, but still lost, 3-2 to Seattle. Despite that 3.53 ERA Kluber has a record of 3-7, mostly because of a lack of run support. Kluber has gotten just 25 runs of support in his 13 starts. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in all but one of his 13 starts. “You can’t let that frustrate you, because that makes pitching harder,” said Kluber. “Whether we score 10 runs or no runs, my job is to get outs.”

--3B Giovanny Urshela was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who was optioned to Columbus. Urshela was the Indians’ Minor League Player of the Year last year, when he hit a combined .280 with 36 doubles, 18 home runs and 84 RBIs at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

--INF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 112 at-bats at Columbus, Walters hit .259 with two home runs and 15 RBIs, while starting ten games in left field, five games at third base, four at second base, four at first base and three at shortstop. Manager Terry Francona said Walters will be used at a number of positions with the Indians.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Chisenhall has been mired in a season-long slump. In 177 at bats Chisenhall was hitting .209 with 4 home runs and 19 RBI. “Lonnie‘s, been struggling since opening day, and you could see it was hanging on him. Sometimes it’s just good to go to Triple-A and wipe the slate clean,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--SS Jose Ramirez has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Ramirez has struggled at the plate and defensively for most of the season. In 150 at bats he was hitting .180 with one home run and eight RBI. “Jose needs to go to Triple-A and regain his confidence. This doesn’t mean he can’t play, but this happens sometimes,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--INF/OF Mike Aviles will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop following the demotion of SS Jose Ramirez to Triple-A Columbus. Manager Terry Francona said INF/OF Zach Walters will get an occasional start at shortstop.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those days where I wasn’t as sharp as I’d like to be, but I battled through it, and put together a decent start. They didn’t really hit a lot of balls hard after the first couple innings. It wasn’t like they were hitting rockets off the wall.” -- Indians RHP Corey Kluber, after he pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, but still lost 3-2 to Seattle on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on June 10.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn