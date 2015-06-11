Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer is still not a finished product yet, and every so often that becomes apparent. It happened again in the third inning of the Indians’ 9-3 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

In that inning Bauer walked the bases loaded, then gave up a grand slam to Kyle Seager that gave Seattle a 4-0 lead.

“Trevor just needed to make one pitch there. He actually had a chance to get out of the inning, but then the worst thing happened, the guy hits a grand slam and it got worse from there,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Bauer admits that his control sometimes temporarily eludes him.

“Every start it seems like I have one inning where I lose command of the zone, and tonight it cost me,” said Bauer, who in 3 2/3 innings gave up six runs, matching his total from his previous four starts combined. He allowed four hits and five walks.

Bauer came into the game as the Indians’ hottest pitcher. In his previous five starts he was 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA, and his 2.94 ERA was the lowest of any Indians starting pitcher. But his loss to the Mariners was his shortest and worst start of the season.

“When you put guys on base and give them extra chances, anyone can beat you,” said Bauer.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.31 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 2-1, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis doubled in his last at-bat of the game, in the ninth inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 20 games. That’s the longest hitting streak by an Indians player at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994. Kipnis had been tied with Michael Brantley with a 19-game home hitting streak. Brantley’s streak came last year.

--RHP Trevor Bauer walked the bases loaded then gave up a grand slam to 3B Kyle Seager in the third inning in the Indians’ 9-3 loss to Seattle. Bauer bemoaned the three walks in front of Seager’s home run more than the home run itself. “Every start it seems like I have one inning where I lose command of the zone, and tonight it cost me,” said Bauer.

--C Yan Gomes, who got off to a very slow start offensively after being activated off the disabled list on May 24, is heating up quickly. Gomes has hits in each of his last six games and is hitting .417 (10-for-24) in that span.

--RHP Shaun Marcum will start Thursday vs. Seattle. Marcum is 2-1, and one of those wins was a 4-3 decision over the Mariners on May 30 in Seattle. In that game Marcum held Seattle to two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. In nine career appearances vs. Seattle, seven of them starts, Marcum is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on June 10.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn