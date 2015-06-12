Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Shaun Marcum is the No. 5 starter in the Cleveland Indians’ rotation, but he was the only starter to get a win in the three-game series with Seattle that ended Thursday. Marcum pitched seven scoreless innings on two hits in the 6-0 Indians victory.

“It was nice to be able to locate the ball the way I did,” said Marcum. “The guys played well behind me, and also scored a lot of runs. It was good day for everybody.”

Marcum missed much of the last two years while recovering from shoulder surgery. He began the 2015 season at Triple-A Columbus, but he was called up by the Indians on May 20. Thursday was his fifth start since replacing T.J. House in the rotation.

In addition to giving up just two hits, Marcum struck out five and did not walk a batter, while impressing both managers.

“He changed speeds, stayed out of the middle of the plate and didn’t walk anyone,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“We didn’t do much offensively, but a lot of that was Marcum,” said McClendon. “He kept us off balance. He was able to cut it, sink it, backdoor us, front door us -- everything.”

Marcum is now 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA out of the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Francona also values the veteran presence that the 33-year-old brings to what is still a young rotation.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-1, 3.50 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 5-2, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Giovanny Urshela picked up his first major league hit and first major league home run Thursday. Urshela’s first hit was a single off LHP J.A. Happ in the third inning and his first home run came off LHP Vidal Nuno in the fifth inning. “We were all happy for Gio,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “That’s a once in a lifetime feeling, getting your first major league hit and first major league home run in the same game.”

--RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 18 relief appearances at Columbus Lee was 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA. In 23 innings he gave up 18 hits with 29 strikeouts and six walks.

--RHP Austin Adams has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In seven appearances with the Indians Adams had a 2.38 ERA.

--2B Jason Kipnis was given a day off Thursday. It was Kipnis’ first day off this season. He had played in all of the Indians’ first 58 games.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on June 10 and could be activated July 12-14.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn