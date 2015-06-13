Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians keep nibbling at the .500 mark but to get back there, they will have to take some cheese away from the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit took a 4-0 decision from Cleveland on Friday night with left-hander David Price throwing a seven-hit shutout in which he struck out eight.

The loss dropped the Indians four games under the break-even point and if it wasn’t for the Tigers, the team would be above .500.

Detroit has won six of the seven meetings between the two teams this year.

“We’re in a better spot than we were in terms of challenging teams,” manager Terry Francona said prior to the game. “David Price will have something to say about that, but regardless, we’re still in a better spot.”

“Cleveland is not as left-handed as they were,” manager Brad Ausmus of Detroit said. “They sent (third baseman Lonnie) Chisenhall down and also (shortstop Jose) Ramirez, who was a switch-hitter. So they’re a little different.”

The Indians have pulled to within a game of .500 three times in the past week, only to lose at every try to get back to breakeven.

Price aside, Cleveland’s offense has been better in recent weeks and its rotation has been turning in good starts on more occasions.

Those are good signs for Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 7-5, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco starts Saturday in hopes of equaling his career high of eight victories in one season. Carrasco has faced Detroit once already this year, taking a loss in a game the Tigers won, 8-6. He has pitched 13 times, starting eight, against the Tigers in his career with a 2-6 record and 7.20 ERA.

--RHP Danny Salazar turned in a strong start Friday night but it wasn’t good enough to keep him from losing for the second time in eight decisions. Salazar shut Detroit out on three hits, until two singles plus a blast to deep center by 1B Miguel Cabrera decided the outcome. “I thought he had his best stuff,” manager Terry Francona said of his starter. “They got those two singles (ahead of Cabrera) and then he tried throwing a cutter. It was middle, middle (of the plate). And Miguel does what Miguel does -- he hits those mistakes.” Salazar gave up seven hits but walked just one and struck out six in seven innings. It looked like Detroit was expecting a lot of fastballs, but couldn’t do much with them for the most part.

--RHP Scott Atchison will be activated from the disabled list Saturday by Cleveland, which will have to cut a player from its 25-man roster. Atchison was placed on the disabled list May 28 with a left ankle sprain. “He looked good his last time out,” manager Terry Francona said of Atchison’s rehab outing. “He was able to finish his pitches the way I wanted him to and the way he wanted to. To have him back, pitching like he can, that will be really big for our bullpen.”

--C.C. Lee made his first appearance Friday night for the Indians since being brought up. “We’re keeping C.C,” manager Terry Francona said before the game. “He gives us an extra arm in the bullpen.” Lee was brought in to start the eighth and gave up an RBI double to 1B Miguel Cabrera. He got two outs before being relieved.

--CF Michael Brantley took a .342 career batting average against Detroit into Friday night’s game. He didn’t hurt it with a single plus a double off LHP David Price. His double opened the seventh but Price got three straight outs to strand him there.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know about that being typical David Price, but he pitched pretty good. His stuff had so much life. We actually did a good job getting some hits off him, going the other way on some. But they turned four double plays.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on Tigers LHP David Price, who shut out the Indians Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Atchison (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on June 10 and will be activated June 13.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Mike Aviles

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

DH Nick Swisher

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn