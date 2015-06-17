Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Francisco Lindor is successfully navigating the stresses and excitement of his first major league games.

The Indians shortstop was inserted in late in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers and collected his first career hit, a single off Joakim Soria in the ninth inning of Cleveland’s 8-1 loss.

On Monday, the 21-year-old was introduced to another time-honored big league tradition -- waiting out a rain delay that eventually pushed back his first big league start.

No matter. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base as the Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.

“I thank the Lord day in and day out because I am here,” Lindor said this week when asked about his whirlwind transition from Triple-A Columbus. “I achieved one of my goals, and I want to continue to achieve goals, and stay here for a very long time and win a World Series.”

Until Sunday, Lindor spent the entire season with Columbus, where he batted .281 with 11 doubles, five triples, two homers and 22 RBIs.

A Clermont, Fla., resident, Lindor was selected by Cleveland in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2011 draft. He entered this season rated as one of the top five prospects in the minors.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-1, 4.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 3-1, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer (6-3) worked seven scoreless innings and had trouble only in the third, when Chicago loaded the bases for C Miguel Montero. Bauer struck out Montero on a fastball on a 3-2 count. “I seem to have one inning every single game where I‘m in trouble like that,” Bauer said. “Last game I didn’t get out of it.” Bauer was originally set for Monday before stormy weather washed out the opener of the two-game series. With the game in a National League park, Bauer had a rare chance to bat Tuesday. He collected his first major league hit in the fifth inning.

--1B Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two walks and four RBIs. His three-run shot in the third inning was his second home run in his past three games. Six of his eight home runs have come on the road.

--LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run and two walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games. It was his fourth game this season with two walks.

--2B Jason Kipnis went 1-for-4 with two walks and three runs, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with a seventh-inning single. Entering Tuesday, he topped the big leagues with a .398 average since May 1. His 1.103 OPS since May 1 ranked third behind only Bryce Harper (1.338) and Paul Goldschmidt (1.193).

--RHP Shaun Marcum (3-1, 4.09 ERA) makes the start as the Indians and Cubs move from Wrigley Field to Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Wednesday. Marcum was originally scheduled to go Tuesday on just four days’ rest, but the storms that hit Chicago forced a postponement Monday and gave Marcum another day off. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two road starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you go out and put up zeros, things are going pretty well. (RHP Trevor Bauer) got himself into a bind in the third and reached back and got a big out there. Other than that, he got stronger as he went. Very impressive.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after Bauer threw seven effective innings Tuesday, leading the Indians to a 6-0 win over the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is due to receive a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn