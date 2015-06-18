Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s a manager’s biggest nightmare. No manager wants to have to do it, especially at home, but sometimes it’s necessary. Indians manager Terry Francona faced that nightmare in the ninth inning of a 17-0 loss to the Cubs.

The nightmare is having to use a position player as a pitcher. Francona had to do it in the ninth inning. Making it even worse: Francona had to use two different position players to pitch the ninth, because the first one hurt his arm.

“That’s the last thing you want to have happen,” said Francona.

The Indians were trailing the Cubs 10-0 going into the top of the ninth. Because Indians starter Shaun Marcum only pitched two innings, Francona had to use six relievers over the next five innings. That left one inning to pitch, and Francona was out of pitchers.

The Indians manager used outfielder Ryan Raburn to start the ninth, but Raburn left with a sore arm after pitching to four batters. So Francona brought in another outfielder, David Murphy, who later in the inning gave up a grand slam that capped a seven-run Chicago rally.

“It’s not a lot of fun to do that,” said Francona, of using position players as pitchers.

“I’ve been there. It’s a bad feeling. An awful moment,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “Nobody wants to see a manager have to do that, but Tito did exactly what he had to do. You’ve got to do it sometimes. When you run out of bullets you do it and you don’t think about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-2, 2.81 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-2, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shaun Marcum, who had pitched decently in the No.5 spot in the Indians’ rotation, had a disastrous outing Wednesday vs. the Cubs. Marcum only lasted two innings, giving up six runs on six hits, including a double, a triple and two home runs. “I wasn’t throwing anything where I wanted to. It wasn’t a good day all around,” said Marcum.

--2B Jason Kipnis had one of the Indians’ four hits Wednesday. That extended Kipnis’ hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by an Indians player this season. Kipnis also has a 21-game hitting streak at Progressive Field. That’s the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit safely in 27 consecutive games at Cleveland Stadium in July and August of 1980.

--OF Ryan Raburn started the ninth inning as the Indians’ pitcher, with the Indians losing 10-0. Raburn was removed from the game after four batters with a sore arm. Raburn was the first Indians position player to pitch in a game since he pitched the ninth inning of a game on Aug. 8, 2013 vs. Detroit in a 10-3 loss.

--RHP Danny Salazar will start Thursday vs. the Cubs. Salazar’s record is 6-2. A win would give him a new career high for wins, surpassing his six wins in 2014. It will be Salazar’s first career start vs. the Cubs. In four career interleague starts he has a record of 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not a lot of fun to do that.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on of having to use two outfielders as pitchers in a blowout loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Raburn (sore arm) was being used as a pitcher in the ninth inning June 17and left after four batters. His status is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Shaun Marcum

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn