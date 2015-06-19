Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- In the minds of manager Terry Francona and his closer Cody Allen, save opportunities don’t always come in the ninth inning. In the Cleveland Indians’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the save situation came in the fifth inning, so that’s when Francona called for Allen.

The situation arose following a 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning. When the rains came the score was 3-3 and the Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs. When play resumed, Francona brought Allen into the game.

“You can’t use your closer like that all the time, but in that situation I’d rather lose with our best in a situation where the game is leveraged like that,” said Francona.

“He asked me if I was open to it and I said, ‘Absolutely’,” Allen said. “There’s a point in every game, whether it’s the third inning, the fifth or the ninth, where the game can be won or lost. Tonight in the fifth, we were at that point.”

Allen came in and got the batter to fly out to end the inning and the rally. The Indians’ bullpen was outstanding as four pitchers combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit, with nine strikeouts and one walk.

With Allen having already been used, Bryan Shaw pitched the ninth inning to pick up the official save. But Francona felt Allen in the fifth inning got the unofficial save.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-3, 3.67 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-5, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shaun Marcum was designated for assignment prior to Thursday’s game. Marcum was the starting pitcher and gave up six runs in two innings in the Indians’ 17-0 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. In seven appearances, six starts, overall, Marcum was 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

--INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. In 27 at bats over 11 games Walters hit .148 with no homers and 3 RBIs.

--RHP Jeff Manship’s contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus to help out the Indians’ overworked bullpen, following a 17-0 loss on Wednesday. In 23 relief appearances at Columbus Manship was 0-2 with a 1.99 ERA.

--LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. Crockett started the year with the Indians but was optioned to Columbus on April 11. In 21 relief appearances at Columbus Crockett was 2-1 with a 5.91 ERA.

--C Yan Gomes was removed from the game after the seventh inning with cervical tightness. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Cody Allen, the Indians’ closer, was used in the fifth inning, because manager Terry Francona felt the game was at its tipping point, which necessitated in him using his closer. The score was 3-3 and the Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs. “You can’t use your closer like that all the time, but in that situation I’d rather lose with our best in a situation where the game is leveraged like that,” said Francona. Allen retired C Miguel Montero on a fly out to end the inning.

--2B Jason Kipnis singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. His home hitting streak was also extended to 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For Gio to come through like that was big because (RHP Justin) Grimm has been carving up right-handed hitters.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on 3B Giovanny Urshela’s RBI single in the seventh inning in a win over the Cubs on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) was removed June 18 after the seventh game with . His status is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (sore arm) was being used as a pitcher in the ninth inning June 17 and left after four batters. He did not play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn