Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians will make another adjustment to their starting rotation over the weekend. Right-hander Cody Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and he will make his major league debut when he starts that day against Tampa Bay.

Anderson is replacing Shaun Marcum in the starting rotation. Marcum was designated for assignment on Thursday, a day after he was the starting pitcher in the Indians’ 17-0 loss to the Cubs.

Anderson has pitched well in the minor leagues this season. In a combined 12 starts at Columbus and Double-A Akron, he was 4-3 with a 1.87 ERA. Manager Terry Francona said Anderson will get at least two starts in the rotation.

The Indians have a solid front four in their rotation of right-handers Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar. That group has been healthy and productive, and none in the group has missed a start this season.

The same cannot be said of the No. 5 spot in the rotation, however. The Indians have tried four different pitchers in the No. 5 spot, and none of them have been able to hold on to the job.

T.J. House, Zach McAllister, Bruce Chen and Marcum have all been tried in that spot. Anderson will become the fifth pitcher to audition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation when he starts Sunday vs. Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 6-2, 4.45 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brady Aiken, the Indians’ first-round pick in the June draft, has signed. Aiken, 18, is recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery in March, and will not pitch this season. He will continue his rehab at the Indians’ spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz. “We feel he has a chance to anchor our rotation in the coming years,” said general manager Chris Antonetti.

--C Yan Gomes, who was removed from Thursday’s game after the seventh inning with cervical tightness, sat out Friday’s game. His condition is day-to-day.

--2B Jason Kipnis doubled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Kipnis also has a 23-game home hitting streak, the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit in 27 consecutive games in July and August of 1980.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like lots of times we get guys on first and second with no outs and that’s the way the inning ends.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after Cleveland’s 4-1 loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) left the June 18 game. He did not play June 19. He is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (sore arm) was being used as a pitcher in the ninth inning June 17 and left after four batters. He did not play June 18 but pinch hit June 19. He is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn