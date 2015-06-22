Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have barely been scoring any runs at all in recent games, so the work of rookie right-hander Cody Anderson in his first major league start was a breath of fresh air Sunday. Anderson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, on six hits, with four strikeouts and one walk in the Indians 1-0 win over Tampa Bay. The Indians lost the first two games of the series by the same score: 4-1.

Anderson didn’t figure in the decision Sunday, but it was one of the better major league debuts in Indians history. Only three other Indians pitchers since 1914 have pitched 7 2/3 or more scoreless innings in their major league debuts. The others are Scott Lewis in 2008, Luis Tiant in 1964 and Ray Benge in 1925.

Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. He replaces RHP Shaun Marcum who was designated for assignment. Anderson becomes the fifth pitcher to make a start in the No.5 spot in the rotation.

However, manager Terry Francona said he’s not overly concerned about the instability in the No.5 spot in the rotation.

“A lot of teams don’t go five deep in their rotation all year,” Francona said. “What’s important is winning. I‘m not sure it needs to be that settled. If you have four or five guys there who each win four or five games, that adds up.”

Francona said he also expects to see left-hander T.J. House and right-hander Josh Tomlin make some starts in the rotation before the season is over. Both House and Tomlin are on the disabled list with sore shoulders.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 1-1, 3.26 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 6-3, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and made his major league debut Sunday vs. Tampa Bay. Anderson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings on six hits, with four strikeouts, one walk, and plenty of nerves. “I couldn’t feel my body and couldn’t feel the ball,” he said. “But after a few innings I settled down.”

--LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for RHP Cody Anderson, who was recalled from Columbus. Crockett was recalled from Columbus on June 18, and made two appearances, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings. “We told Kyle when we called him up that it might only be for a couple of days,” said Manager Terry Francona. “I was glad he was able to get into a couple of games. I think it helped him.”

--2B Jason Kipnis began play Sunday leading the American League in hitting with a .345 average. No Indian has led the league in hitting since Bobby Avila hit .341 in 1954. Kipnis also has a career-high 16-game hitting streak, which he kept alive Sunday with a single in his last at bat, in the ninth inning.

--C Roberto Perez, who is far from the fastest player on the Indians’ roster, scored the winning run from third base on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. “It seemed like the closer Roberto got to the plate the shorter his legs got,” said Manager Terry Francona. “It was definitely hold your breath time.”

--C Yan Gomes did not play Sunday. He has been bothered by a stiff neck, and is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take a win any way we can. On a day when we did nothing offensively, our pitching was good enough to win.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after a 1-0 win vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) left the June 18 game and did not play June 19-21. He is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (sore arm) was being used as a pitcher in the ninth inning June 17 and left after four batters. He did not play June 18-21. He is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn