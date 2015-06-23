Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The last team the struggling Indians need to see right now is the team they are playing, the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Indians 8-5 Monday in the first game of a three-game series. The Indians have lost nine of their last 14 games and are 8-11 in the month of June.

The numbers get even uglier for the Indians when the Tigers are the opponent. Cleveland is 2-8 vs. Detroit this season. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Indians are 14-34 vs. the Tigers, and the Indians have lost 15 of the last 18 games between the two teams.

“For whatever reason, we seem to bring out the best in them, and that’s not good,” said manager Terry Francona.

The Indians certainly bring out the best in Miguel Cabrera. In Monday’s game, Cabrera was 2-for-3. Cabrera is now hitting .676 (25-for-37) vs. Cleveland this year, with five home runs and 16 RBIs. In 539 career at-bats vs. the Indians, Cabrera is hitting .365 with 40 home runs and 128 RBIs.

“I don’t know if he spooks our pitchers, but he spooks me,” said Francona, who has taken a lot of heat for not intentionally walking Cabrera more this season.

“If you put him on first, then you’ve got to face (Yoenis) Cespedes, who is hitting .300 with a lot of RBI, or Victor (Martinez), who is a really good hitter, or J.D. Martinez, who hit three home runs (Sunday),” said Francona. “Sometimes you’ve got to get good hitters out.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 6-2, 2.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis was 2-for-5 Monday as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s the longest hitting streak by an Indians player since OF Michael Brantley’s 22-game hitting streak in May and June of 2012. “He’s one of the better players in the game now. He’s a force,” said manager Terry Francona of Kipnis.

--RHP Trevor Bauer pitched just three innings, his shortest outing of the season, giving up seven runs on nine hits and throwing 88 pitches in his loss to the Tigers Monday. “When he worked ahead, he was Ok,” said manager Terry Francona. “But they were 6-for-7 with four walks when he started 1-0. That’s a lot of pitches and traffic.”

--C Yan Gomes was not in the starting lineup Monday for the third time in the last four games, due to a stiff neck. Manager Terry Francona said he hopes Gomes will be able to play in one of the two remaining games of the series with the Tigers.

--OF David Murphy hit his third pinch-hit home run of the season in the eighth inning Monday. That’s the most pinch-hit home runs in the majors this season, and it ties the Indians’ franchise record for most pinch-hit home runs for a season. It’s been done five other times, most recently by Jason Giambi in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For whatever reason, we seem to bring out the best in them, and that’s not good.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, of the Tigers, who are 33-14 vs. the Indians since the start of the 2013 season, including winning 14 of the last 17 games between the two teams.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) left the June 18 game and was not in the starting lineup June 22 for the third time in the last four games. He is day-to-day.

--OF Ryan Raburn (sore arm) was being used as a pitcher in the ninth inning June 17 and left after four batters. He did not play June 18-22. He is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Scott Atchison

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn