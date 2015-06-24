Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- So Tuesday was, in a sense, the worst of both worlds. The Cleveland Indians were playing at home, against the Detroit Tigers.

The result was a 7-3 loss. With the loss, the Indians are now 2-9 vs. the Central Division rival Tigers. Since the start of the 2013 season the Indians are 14-35 vs. Detroit, and the Indians have lost 16 of the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

The loss Tuesday also drops the Indians’ record at Progressive Field to 14-23. That’s the worst home record in the American League and the second worst home record in the major leagues.

All those factors seemed to weigh on the Indians in the fifth inning Tuesday, when the Tigers scored six runs, a rally greatly aided by Cleveland pitcher Danny Salazar, who was unable to handle a softly hit ball back to the mound by, of all people, Miguel Cabrera, who has worn out Cleveland pitchers through the years.

With the bases loaded and one out, Cabrera hit one back to Salazar. It looked like a tailor-made 1-2-3 double play that would get the Indians out of the inning. Instead, Salazar dropped the ball. A run scored, the bases were still loaded, and the rout was on.

“When you get Miggy to hit one 15 feet, and you think you might get a double play, but don’t get anything -- that’s tough,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

Was Cleveland’s difficulty beating the Tigers, and winning at home, in the back of Salazar’s mind when he rushed trying to make the throw and made an error that opened the door for a six-run rally?

Possibly.

Certainly the Indians appear to be pressing against a Tigers team that has had their number the last few years.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-1, 12.60 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-6, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Atchison was designated for assignment before the game. After going 6-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 70 appearances last year, the 39-year-old Atchison had struggled this season. In 23 appearances he was 1-1 with a 6.86 ERA. “The biggest culprit was he couldn’t get his off speed stuff down,” said Francona. “And when he left them up, they got hit. He just doesn’t have much room for error. He had a tough time finishing off hitters.”

--RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take the place of RHP Scott Atchison, who was designated for assignment. This will be Adams’ fifth stint with the Indians this season. In seven relief appearances with the Indians he has a 2.38 ERA. “We’ve seen him pitch in some big situations and he doesn’t back off. He’s poised and competitive. He’s been impressive,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--C Yan Gomes continues to be sidelined with a stiff neck. Gomes has missed four of the last five games.

--2B Jason Kipnis had four hits while extending his hitting streak to 18 games. Besides the career-high 18-game hitting streak, Kipnis also has a 27-game home hitting streak, the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit in 27 consecutive home games in 1980.

--OF Brandon Moss snapped an 0-for-26 hitless slide with a ninth inning single. During his 0-for-26 slide Moss’ batting average has fallen from .255 to .230.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We thought (David) Price was getting some pitches that Danny wasn’t getting.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Danny Salazar after a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) left the June 18 game and was not in the starting lineup June 23 for the fourth time in five games. He is day-to-day.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn