Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Corey Kluber is focusing hard on not letting the frustration get to him this season. That would be a difficult task for most pitchers, but the Cleveland right-hander just keeps looking forward.

Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award last year but this year hasn’t been as fun. He’s still pitching very well but isn’t getting much support from his team, something that happened when the Orioles handed Cleveland a 4-3 loss on Friday night.

The right-hander was dominant early. He struck out 10 in the first five innings but gave up two runs in the sixth and left after seven with the Orioles ahead 3-2. He eventually got a no-decision, but now is winless in five straight starts with a 3-9 record and a 3.66 ERA.

The Indians have scored only 37 runs in the 16 games Kluber started but Indians manager Terry Francona said he knows the pitcher is going to keep working hard the rest of the way regardless of the outcomes.

“He’s a tough kid,” Francona said. “He’ll show up tomorrow and work his rear end off just like he always does. Every time he pitches, we feel good. He’s just got to fight through it.”

Kluber’s effectiveness with strikeouts has remained. He finished with the 10 strikeouts and one walk in this game and now has 127 strikeouts and 23 walks in 110 2/3 innings.

The right-hander said he’s not letting the win-loss record bug him.

“I don’t really care about the numbers other than our team’s win-loss record,” he said.

Kluber said he’ll keep doing the same thing, pushing as hard as he can in every game. He gave up two runs in the sixth of this game to give Baltimore that 3-2 lead but returned for the seventh to keep the Indians close.

“You always want to stay in the game until (Francona) tells you you’re done or you feel like you can’t go any more,” Kluber said. “My mind-set is that I‘m still in there until he tells me I‘m finished.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-7, 6.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis just keeps on hitting. He came into Friday’s game leading the American League with a .354 batting average and stretched his hitting streak to 20 with an infield single in the fifth. That streak now is the longest in the majors this season. Nationals C Wilson Ramos also had a 19-game streak earlier, from April 24-May 19.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski threw just three pitches but suffered through a very rough evening. He came on in a 3-3 tie and gave up a double to DH Jimmy Paredes on the first pitch, then a tie-breaking single to RF Chris Davis on the second and a single to 1B Chris Parmelee on the third. “Today, every pitch I threw, literally, they got a hit on,” Rzepczynski said.

--RF Brandon Moss showed some signs of coming out of his recent slump. He came into Friday’s game hitting just .136 (6-for-44) in his last 12 games. But Moss hit a solo homer in the second and added a single in the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 overall and raising his average six points to .239.

--DH Ryan Raburn hadn’t found much success versus LHP Wei-Yin Chen before Friday. Raburn was just 1-for-8 with four strikeouts but his solo homer in the fourth inning gave the Indians the lead. He also later walked and finished the night 1-for-2 before being pinch-hit for in the eighth.

--DH Nick Swisher is making progress in his rehab work, manager Terry Francona said before Friday’s game. Swisher has been on the disabled list since June 14 due to left knee inflammation but Francona said they don’t yet have any timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, I care about him a lot but he’s a tough kid. He’ll show up tomorrow and work his rear end off just like he always does. Every time he pitches, we feel good.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber, who gave up three runs and struck out 10 in seven innings but got a no-decision in the 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yan Gomes (cervical tightness) left the June 18 game and was not in the starting lineup June 23 for the fourth time in five games. He was back in the lineup June 24.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn