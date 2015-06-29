Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland’s offense has sputtered over the past month, and the hitters will need to start turning things around quickly if the Indians are going to have any chance of a postseason run.

Entering Sunday’s doubleheader against Baltimore, the Indians ranked near the bottom of the American League in runs, hits and home runs. The month of June became even more challenging Sunday as the Orioles shut out the Indians twice -- 4-0 and 8-0 -- in the twin bill.

Cleveland has now scored 66 runs in 25 games this month, and the Indians just can’t seem to snap out of this drought.

“We’re probably going to be streaky, a little bit,” Francona said. “It’s not just the fact that a couple of guys got cold. You say, ‘that shouldn’t bother the whole team.’ But teams aren’t stupid, they see who’s not hot, or who would be a bad matchup for a certain pitcher.”

Second baseman Jason Kipnis has been the exception. He entered the doubleheader riding a 20-game hitting streak with a .351 batting average. The hitting streak is the longest in baseball this season while the batting average was second in the American League.

But Kipnis went 0-for-7 in the doubleheader, and his average dropped nine points. That’s the way it’s been lately with the Indians offense.

Injuries also have hampered the lineup. The loss of designated hitter Nick Swisher has been especially challenging.

Swisher, who was a big free-agent signing in 2013, has been on the disabled list twice this season. His most recent stint began June 14 because of inflammation in his left knee, and Francona said there’s no timetable yet on his return.

Brandon Moss leads the team with 12 homers, but the next closest player is first baseman Carlos Santana with nine.

“Hitting is the damndest thing,” Francona said. “Guys work at it so hard and when you feel good, you wish you could bottle it because it just doesn’t stay like that often.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-3, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Toru Murata was called up and activated prior to the second game of the doubleheader against the Orioles and made his major league debut. He was 5-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Columbus but gave up five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Still, manager Terry Francona liked how the rookie handled himself on the mound. “I thought he had very good poise,” Francona said. “I love the way he was out there -- enjoying, competing.”

--RHP Cody Anderson, who was supposed to start Saturday’s game that was postponed, was moved to Monday against Tampa Bay. It will be his second major league start -- both against the Rays. “We moved Cody back to (Monday), and we don’t have to call a starter up,” manager Terry Francona said. “It just seemed to make sense.” In his major league debut against the Rays on June 21, Anderson threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He is looking to lock up the fifth spot in the rotation.

--2B Jason Kipnis saw his 20-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader. That’s the longest in the major leagues this season. Nationals C Wilson Ramos also reached 19 games in his hitting streak earlier in 2015. Kipnis also struggled in Game 2, where he went 0-for-3, and manager Terry Francona pulled him out early in an 8-0 loss.

--RHP Trevor Bauer threw seven pretty good innings but took the loss in Game 1 but again experienced some command trouble as he threw two wild pitches and hit one batter. He led the American League in walks entering the game but gave up just one free pass in this contest.

--LF David Murphy was one of the few Indians that gave their offense a boost in Game 2. He went 4-for-4, getting half of the team’s hits in an 8-0 loss. Murphy always seems to fare well against the Orioles, now boasting a career .339 average in 55 games.

--RHP Scott Atchison was released by the Indians Sunday. The team had designated him for assignment on June 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like we just need to get it back in the saddle. We just have to continue to play hard, get things clicking right and that’s about it.” -- Indians CF Michael Bourn, after Cleveland was shut out twice en route to getting swept by Baltimore in Sunday’s doubleheader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He is making progress in his rehab work, manager Terry Francona said June 28, although there was still no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

RHP Toru Murata

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn