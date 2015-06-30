Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For the second time in as many starts as a major-league pitcher, Cleveland Indians rookie right-hander Cody Anderson dominated the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning of a 7-1 win at Tropicana Field.
“Whatever was working for you (the first time), I feel like they’re going to attack those strengths, so sometimes you’ve got to switch it up a little bit,” said Anderson, 24, who has a 0.57 ERA after his first two starts. “I was able to throw some pitches in different counts and that really helped me out.”
Anderson lost his perfect game on a solo home run by former Indians star Grady Sizemore, but settled down to keep a one-run lead, drawing praise from his manager and teammates.
“Cody did an unbelievable job and that’s what we needed,” said catcher Yan Gomes, who had a solo home run in the eighth. “The kid, he’s coming up here ready to pitch and ready to earn a spot and he had all three really good pitches today from his fastball to his slider/cutter to his changeup. He kept to the same game plan and did a good job.”
Anderson has an odd piece of baseball history -- since 1914, only one other pitcher has had his first two MLB starts against the same team and have both last seven-plus innings with one run or less -- Boston’s Billy Rohr against the Yankees in 1967.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-3, 4.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 6-2, 4.23 ERA)
--2B Jason Kipnis provided a big spark for the Indians early, going 3-for-4 and factoring in both runs as Cleveland built a 2-0 lead behind starter Cody Anderson. Kipnis also was sharp in the field, turning a doubly play in the ninth.
--RHP Cody Anderson dominating in just his second MLB start, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning. He finished with two hits allowed in eight innings, striking out just two but keeping the Rays hitters from making good contact all night.
--LF Michael Brantley went 3-for-4 to raise his season average to .301, reaching base a fourth time on a walk as well. The top three hitters in the Cleveland lineup reached base a combined nine times in Monday’s win.
--C Yan Gomes hasn’t been much of an offensive threat this season, but he went 3-for-5 with a home run (his third of the year) to raise his average to .211. His home run gave a much-needed cushion after the Rays cut the lead to 2-1.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was mainly just happy we were ahead,” said Anderson, whose two major-league starts have both been dominating outings against the Rays. “I‘m just out there trying to win. That’s my main focus, to try to help these guys win.” -- Indians RHP Cody Anderson, who retired the first 19 batters he faced Monday, finally losing the perfect game on a solo home run in the seventh by former Indians star Grady Sizemore.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT
--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He was making progress in his rehab as of June 28, although there still was no timetable for his return.
--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to be out until July or August.
--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.
