Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The left side of the Cleveland Indians infield -- rookies Francisco Lindor and Giovanny Urshela at shortstop and third, respectively -- continue to make a strong early impression in their first month in the majors.

“I know that when you see that kind of defense and you see a guy who has an ability to use the whole field and can hit it out of the ballpark, it starts to get exciting,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Urshela, who hit a three-run home run to break open a close game Tuesday night.

Lindor had a defensive gem to keep starter Danny Salazar’s perfect game alive, and while he went 0-for-3 at the plate, he too has impressed his teammates.

“That was pretty huge,” Salazar said of Lindor’s play. “I love it. He’s a great kid out there. He plays really hard -- I mean, everybody plays really hard, but that was huge there.”

Urshela has a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base in his last 17 games -- his home run Tuesday was the first home run of three runs or more by an Indians rookie since Cord Phelps in 2011.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 9-6, 4.16 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-3, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar was spectacular Tuesday, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning and finishing with two hits in 7 2/3 innings. He had only two strikeouts, but had enough command of his fastball that the Rays were simply putting the ball in play, and his defense took care of the rest.

--3B Giovanny Urshela came through with a three-run home run in the seventh, the second of his young career. He’s hitting .271 on the season and showing strong fielding as well, setting up a promising left side of the infield with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

--2B Jason Kipnis went just 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, but his solo home run was the Indians’ only real threat in the first five innings. He’s still hitting .346 on the season and has been trouble for the Rays this week.

--DH David Murphy had his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that gives him 21 RBIs on the season. He’s hitting .329, among the team’s best batting averages and thriving in the cleanup spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had such a good fastball and he used it a lot. When you get good pitching, we score one and then you’re able to tack on ... We played some really good defense.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Danny Salazar after a win over the rays on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He was making progress in his rehab as of June 28, although there still was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He might be able to return in July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn