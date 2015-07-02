Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dominant pitching has made for three straight easy wins for the Cleveland Indians, with three pitchers taking perfect games into the sixth inning and later. Manager Terry Francona knows his team still has a long way to go.

“We need to win a lot of games,” said Francona, whose team is still five games under .500 after three straight wins. “When you pitch like that, it gives you a chance. Tonight we got our offense on track early, but the first couple of nights, we didn‘t. When guys are pitching like that, those are meaningful runs.”

Rookie Cody Anderson, Danny Salazar and Wednesday’s gem from Carlos Carrasco are unprecedented in the expansion era of baseball, since 1961. Carrasco finished one out short of the team’s first no-hitter in 34 years, but in winning his 10th game, he reminded his coaches how good he’s been this year.

The irony was that much of Carrasco’s development came from Rays manager Kevin Cash, who was Cleveland’s bullpen coach last year, thus having a hand in his team’s own hitting misery over the last three games.

“The guy on the other side might be responsible. He might not be so happy tonight,” Francona said. “(Carrasco) deserves a lot of credit for his work and his diligence and all those words.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-9, 3.66 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-0, 0.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco came one out away from a no-hitter after taking a perfect game into the seventh inning. He struck out 13 Rays batters and just missed the team’s first no-hitter in 34 years. The Indians have been dominating on the mound in this Rays, no more so than with Carrasco on Wednesday.

--RF Brandon Moss drove in five runs Wednesday with a two-run double and a three-run home run, giving him a team-best 42 RBIs on the season. He now has 17 doubles and a team-best 13 home runs this year.

--2B Jason Kipnis has hit well throughout this series, including a 2-for-5 night Wednesday with an RBI. He just missed recording the final out of a no-hitter, leaping and missing on Joey Butler’s single with two outs in the ninth.

--SS Mike Aviles, splitting time at short with Francisco Lindor, went 1-for-5 on Wednesday, dropping his season average to .255.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was great. Everyone played good. More important, we won today.” -- Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco, laughing despite just missing what would have been Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 34 years Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He was making progress in his rehab as of June 28, although there still was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He might be able to return in July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn