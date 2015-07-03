Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even after a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cleveland Indians find themselves four games under .500 and 8.5 games out of first, which is why manager Terry Francona is stressing the need to not lose the momentum his team has found this week.

“We needed it,” Francona said of the four-game sweep. “We needed to get greedy today. You win three and it’s easy to go ‘Well, three out of four.’ We needed to win today and it was a hard one to win. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to get after it.”

The Indians can do that with the confidence of four days of dominating pitching -- the Rays totaled 13 hits, and only once in history has a team managed less in a four-game series. That continued with Corey Kluber’s 14 strikeouts on Thursday, part of the team’s 19, most ever by a Rays opponent.

Cody Anderson, Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco each took perfect games into the sixth inning in their starts, giving up a combined four runs. Kluber said he wasn’t motivated by Carrasco, who came within one out of a no-hitter on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t going out there thinking about trying to one-up Carlos or anything,” Kluber said. “I think it probably gives you some confidence from watching him, but I was more nervous last night than I was tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-41

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 6-5, 3.96 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-1, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis has five multi-hit games in seven games against the Rays this season, including a 2-for-5 game Thursday with two runs scored and an RBI. He’s batting .347 and a consistent spark atop the Indians’ batting order.

--RHP Corey Kluber struck out 14 batters -- his second-highest total of the season -- and took a no-decision Thursday but was otherwise impressive. His 3-9 record might keep him from the All-Star game, but his other stats are impressive -- Thursday was only his second start with even four runs of support.

--3B Giovanny Urshela extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single, giving him the longest hitting streak by an Indians rookie in five years, since Michael Brantley in 2010. He’s reached base in 19 straight games.

--1B Carlos Santana went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving three runners in scoring position with two outs. His missed opportunities in the middle of the Cleveland lineup could be more costly without dominating pitching behind him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Man, he buckled down and threw the ball so well. We held our ground and gave ourselves a chance to win, and that’s hard to win on the road in an extra-inning game.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out 14 batters and took a no-decision Thursday in a win vs. the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He was making progress in his rehab as of June 28, although there still was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He might be able to return in July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn