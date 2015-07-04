Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Any nerves Cody Anderson might have about pitching in the major leagues are gone after making two starts for the Cleveland Indians.

The rookie right-hander has been outstanding, going 1-0 with a 0.57 ERA. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning Monday night against the Rays at Tampa Bay when he notched his first career win.

However, Anderson admits he might have a little anxiety when he steps into the batter’s box Saturday for his first plate appearance when he faces the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a three-game series.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking but I’ll go out there and see what I can do,” said Anderson, who has never had a plate appearance in a professional game.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer, who was the winning pitcher Friday night as the Indians downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2, drew a nine-pitch walk from left-handed reliever Antonio Bastardo in the seventh inning.

Bauer imitated the batting stance of three teammates -- first baseman Brandon Moss, second baseman Jason Kipnis and utility player Mike Aviles -- during his at-bat.

”I probably wasn’t as much as everyone else in the dugout,“ manager Terry Francona said. ”The last thing we need is either a pitcher to get a blister or be so sore in their shoulders from getting carried away swinging the bat. So, we try to balance it. The reality is, they’re going to hit.

“If they can get a bunt down and fend for themselves, that’s probably the most you can ask for.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-41

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 1-0, 0.57 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 4-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Carlos Santana was not in the lineup for Friday night’s 5-2 win at Pittsburgh with the designated hitter rule not in effect for an interleague game in a National League park. Santana, who struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, is having a disappointing season, hitting .211 with nine home runs in 71 games after going deep 27 times last season.

--RHP Trevor Bauer raised his season road record to 5-2 by holding the Pirates to two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Bauer is 2-3 in home games at Progressive Field.

--1B/OF/DH Nick Swisher, who has been on the disabled list since June 13 with left knee inflammation, said he is gradually improving. However, he still is walking with a limp.

--RHP Cody Anderson (1-0, 0.57) will be making his third major league starts and is coming off his first win Monday at Tampa Bay in which he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. The last pitcher to take a perfect game into the seventh within his first two career starts was Hall of Famer Juan Marichal in 1960 with San Francisco.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hit some balls hard in Tampa Bay and none of them went out of the park. I didn’t think this one have much of a chance. You never know in baseball, though.” -- Indians RF Brandon Moss, on a home run early in his team’s win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He was making progress in his rehab as of June 28, although there still was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He might be able to return in July or August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn