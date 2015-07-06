Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Cody Anderson has been a sensation through his first three starts with the Cleveland Indians, going 1-1 with a 0.76 ERA.

The 24-year-old rookie right-hander has allowed just two runs and 14 hits in 23 2/3 innings while striking out 10 and walking one only.

Anderson was the Indians’ 14th-round draft pick in 2011 from Feather River College in Quincy, Calif. He was not considered a top prospect until this season when he went 3-2 with a 1.73 ERA in 10 starts with Double-A Akron and 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Columbus.

Catcher Yan Gomes believes a large part of Anderson’s early success with the Indians stems from attacking hitters.

“He’s a horse out there,” Gomes said. “He pitches. He’s really aggressive. Gets ahead of guys. You can see some of the swings that guys are taking. He’s not afraid to sometimes just try to pound the strike zone and see what happens.”

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been particularly impressed by Anderson’s changeup, usually the last pitch a young pitcher is able to master.

“There’s deception. There’s location,” Callaway said. “That changeup is way above average. It’s really good. He sells it well. He has good depth to it. His command with it, to be able to go in and out, east and west, with it, is something you don’t see very often.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-43

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-3, 2.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Giovanny Urshela’s 13-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3 on Sunday in a 5-3 loss at Pittsburgh. The native of Colombia is hitting .263 with two home runs in 24 games since being called up from Triple-A Columbus.

--1B Carlos Santana’s struggles continued as he went 0-for-2 with a walk. He went 4-for-32 in eight games during the Indians’ 5-5 road trip and is hitting just .206 with nine home runs in 74 games.

--OF David Murphy normally starts against right-handers but was on the bench. He was the odd man out because the designated hitter rule is not in effect in interleague games in National League parks.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to start Monday against American League West-leading Houston on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Carrasco will be making his first start since losing a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning last Wednesday in a win at Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We learned what it takes to win on this trip.” -- Indians 2B Jason Kipnis after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the week of July 6-12.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He is hopeful of beginning a minor league rehab assignment on July 17 when the All-Star break ends.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn