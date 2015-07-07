Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- During the winter, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said he thought second baseman Jason Kipnis would come back with a vengeance this season after a disappointing, injury-plagued 2014 season.

Kipnis did exactly that, and Monday he was selected to the American League All-Star team for the second time in three years.

Kipnis was added to the squad by a vote of the players. He finished third in the fan voting, behind starter Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Kansas City’s Omar Infante, who finished second. Kipnis, however, is having the best season of any second baseman in the league.

“I knew how angry he was that he couldn’t do it because of injuries last year,” Francona said. “This year, he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas ever, and the thing I love most about him is the way he runs to first base. Regardless of how or where he hits the ball, he runs to first like his pants are on fire.”

Kipnis is hitting .340 with a .416 on base percentage and .503 slugging percentage. He is in the top five in the league in many offensive categories, and he leads the league with 27 doubles.

Kipnis was selected to the All-Star team in 2013, but 2014 was a washout as he battled a strained oblique that nagged him for most of the season.

“After last year, having this kind of year this year lets me know I‘m back to where I need to be,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Vincent Velasquez, 0-0, 4.21 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-9, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis was selected to the American League All-Star team by vote of the players. It is his second All-Star selection in three years. “He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas ever,” manager Terry Francona said, “and the thing I love most about him is the way he runs to first base. Regardless of how or where he hits the ball, he runs to first like his pants are on fire.” Kipnis had two hits Monday, extending his home hitting streak to 29 games.

--RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Tuesday, was not selected to the American League All-Star team, much to the disappointment of Indians manager Terry Francona. “If you look past Kluber’s won-loss record (3-9), his other numbers are as good as any pitcher in the game,” Francona said. The defending AL Cy Young Award winner has a 3.64 ERA plus 141 strikeouts and 24 walks in 118 2/3 innings.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco, who came within one out of pitching a no-hitter in his previous start, Wednesday at Tampa Bay, gave up five runs and 10 hits in four innings during a loss to Houston on Monday. “He just didn’t have his good stuff, but sometimes when you don’t have your good stuff, you have to find a way,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RF Brandon Moss hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. It was Moss’ first triple of the season and the 14th triple of his career, his first since May 18, 2014, when he hit one against the Indians as a member of the Oakland A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just had so many hits. You could see right from the first inning it was going to be a struggle (for RHP Carlos Carrasco).” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the Indians’ 9-4 loss to the Astros on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He is hopeful of beginning a minor league rehab assignment on July 17 when the All-Star break ends.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn