Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It took over a month, but Corey Kluber finally won a game. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, who has been plagued by a lack of run support this season, pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win in a 2-0 Indians victory over Houston.

Kluber was 18-9 last year in winning the Cy Young Award, but after 18 starts this season his record is a deceiving 4-9. Manager Terry Francona has said repeatedly that if you look past Kluber’s won-loss record, his other peripherals “are All-Star numbers.”

Francona and Indians officials are adamant that Kluber is pitching well enough to merit a spot on the American League All-Star team. That didn’t happen, which means Kluber is one of the few pitchers who have won a Cy Young Award, but never been selected to the All-Star team.

Kluber’s mediocre won-loss record this year is almost exclusively a product of the 2.4 runs per game the Indians, on average, have scored for him this year. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 starts this season.

Through it all, however, Kluber continues to grind out innings and quality starts for the Indians, even if his record doesn’t show it. Tuesday night Kluber struck out seven, raising his season total to 148, the most in the major leagues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Dan Straily, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 7-5, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis was 0-for-3 Tuesday. That snapped his 29-game home hitting streak, which is the second longest in Indians history. Hal Trosky hit in 31-consecutive home games in 1936.

--RHP Cody Allen did not pitch the ninth inning in a save situation Tuesday night. Manager Terry Francona said Allen has been bothered by tightness in his back the last few days. Francona said the condition is not thought to be serious and that Allen should be available to pitch in Wednesday’s game.

--1B Carlos Santana, hitting just .207, was dropped to the No.7 spot in the order for Tuesday’s game. That’s the lowest Santana has hit in the lineup this season. Santana came into the game hitting .118 (2-17) in July, but he responded by going 2-for-3. “He’s having a tough time now, but it will happen for him. Guys eventually get to their level, and he will,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win Tuesday in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over Houston. The win was Kluber’s first since May 28. In six starts between wins he was 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA. The lack of wins was mostly due to a lack of run support. In Kluber’s four losses in that streak the Indians only averaged 1.5 runs per game. They have scored three runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 starts this season.

--RHP Josh Tomlin is expected to make a rehab start Friday at Double-A Akron. Tomlin has been on the DL all year after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you win, it’s always better than the alternative.” -- RHP Corey Kluber pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win Tuesday in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5. He is expected to make a rehab start with Double-A Akron on July 9.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He is hopeful of beginning a minor league rehab assignment on July 17 when the All-Star break ends.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn