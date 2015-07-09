Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- One of the more surprising developments of the Indians’ season to date is that despite having four very good starting pitchers, they still have a losing record. Their 4-2 win over Houston on Wednesday gives the Indians a record of 40-44.

In the win over Houston, Trevor Bauer pitched eight innings, striking out nine with no walks. Bauer’s nine strikeouts gives him 102 for the season. Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar have already gone over the 100-strikeout mark. According to STATS, the Indians are the first team in major league history to have four pitchers with over 100 strikeouts before the All-Star break.

“I‘m bringing up the rear on that one,” said Bauer. “But the stuff we roll out there every day is ridiculous. It’s tough to hit anyone in our rotation. It’s fun to be a part of it.”

Amazingly, however, all that good starting pitching hasn’t translated to the team’s won-loss record. Three of the four pitchers have winning records, and the one who doesn‘t, ironically, is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Kluber, whose record is 4-9.

Carrasco is 10-7, Bauer is 8-5 and Salazar is 7-4. Despite all the good pitching from their top four starters, the Indians are still below .500. The two biggest reasons for that is the No. 5 spot in the rotation has been unsettled -- four pitchers have been auditioned in that spot, with the latest, Cody Anderson, showing some promise. The other reason the starting pitching hasn’t led to the team having a winning record is the struggling offense.

The Indians are scoring an average of just four runs per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the American League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 4.32 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 1-1, 0.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nick Hagadone has been placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain. In 36 relief appearances Hagadone is 0-1 with 4.28 ERA.

--LHP Kyle Crockett has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take the place of LHP Nick Hagadone, who was placed on the disabled list. In 25 relief appearances at Columbus, Crockett was 2-1 with a 6.33 ERA. In 27 innings, he gave up 40 hits, with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.

--RHP Trevor Bauer pitched eight strong innings to get the win over Houston. In three career starts vs. the Astros, Bauer is 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA. Bauer struck out nine and did not walk a batter in Wednesday’s game. “I take pride in going deep into games,” he said. “The key for me tonight was I was able to keep my pitch count down in the middle innings, which allowed me to go deep into the game.”

--DH David Murphy, to the surprise of many, wasn’t lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Murphy, a left-handed hitter, is a platoon partner with right-handed hitting Ryan Raburn. With lefty Joe Thatcher on the mound in the eighth inning, and two runners on base in a tie game, manager Terry Francona chose to let Murphy hit. “Sometimes you’ve just got to get out of the way and let your team play,” said Francona, whose confidence in Murphy was rewarded when Murphy hit a two-run double that was the difference in the Indians’ 4-2 win.

--RHP Cody Allen, the Indians’ closer, pitched the ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 17th save. In a save situation Tuesday, however, Allen was not used because of a stiff back. “He probably could have pitched (Tuesday), but if I had used him and something happened to him, I would have felt terrible,” said manager Terry Francona. “But he’s good to go now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you’ve got to stay out of the way and let your guys play.” -- Manager Terry Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list July 8.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5. He is expected to make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on July 10.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He is hopeful of beginning a minor league rehab assignment on July 17 when the All-Star break ends.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn